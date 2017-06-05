Warriors roll to 2-0 NBA Finals lead

He missed the first 43 games of the 2016 season, a stretch where the Warriors started an NBA-record 26-0 and finished 39-4 in Kerr’s absence.

What was so discouraging for the Cavs is that they played better in Game 2 but the result didn’t really change. LeBron James has dropped his last six Game 1 matchups in the NBA Finals, but his team has gone on to win three of the last five titles (it’s yet to be known, of course, how No. 6 plays out). “But the second half, I think we settled in, tried to play simple and defensively just tried to contest their shots”, Durant said. “You never know who will come up and show up for us”. And we forced them to 20 turnovers and they still beat us pretty good. James produced a 29-point, 11-rebound and 14-assist effort and, going by his current form, won’t be sharing that record with Johnson for too much longer. “They’re obviously trying to make a few other guys make plays, and when we’re coming off our isolations, they’re bringing a few more bodies to clog the lane”.

Newly retired Paul Pierce has settled into a cozy broadcasting gig with ABC, just in time for the third consecutive NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“At that point I was a little bit more composed than earlier in that possession”, Curry said. “I have to be better”.

A healthy Curry followed up a 28-point Game 1 with his first postseason triple-double on Sunday with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. They also won the first two games of the first round, which Kerr coached.

The performances of James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, saw the battle for MVP heighten while the championship looks close to being tied up. Thompson finally found his groove to post 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc.

For his part, James said his attitude about a playoff game doesn’t change whether he is playing before supportive fans in Cleveland or crowds yelling against him on the road. “He missed some chippies – ones he’s so accustomed to making”. He hadn’t reached double figures in points or rebounds this year in the first two games combined. “I try not to focus on that”, he said. “He’s just a man that we really, really respect and hope that he keeps on doing it”. Join the King James Gospel team! Coming to a tough environment, we knew it was going to be tough, but they won the first two games.

“Well, it’s been a great run but none of that matters unless we can finish the job with this series”, Kerr said.

The Cavaliers past year exploited him as a defensive liability, repeatedly putting him in pick-and-rolls by having the man he guarded set a screen.

The Cavaliers laid an egg in the second half, and will need to make adjustments heading into game two.