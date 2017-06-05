Warriors rout Cavaliers to take 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

Love gave the Cavs a needed second offensive threat with 27 points in Game 2; but against a team filled with a pair of former MVPs in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, two other 2017 All-Stars in Draymond Green and Klay Thompson and several role players who have made key contributions, it wasn’t been almost enough.

There was a sense coming into these NBA Finals-an in-progress rout of epic proportions after a 132-113 drubbing by the Golden State Warriors in Game 2-that last year’s losers, reloaded and recharged, could subsist not just on an edge in talent but a wave of motivation born in the wake of that historic collapse last year.

Game 2 is set for Sunday night in Oakland where Cleveland fans hope star LeBron James will lead the Cavaliers to tie the best-of-seven series. They wore the black shirts while winning Game 7 of the NBA Finals past year, and will try the look again Sunday against Golden State.

The Finals shift to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4 on Wednesday and Friday.

Thompson already seems to know he wasn’t quite himself in Game 1. He hasn’t reached double figures in points or rebounds in the first two games, combined, of these Finals.

Stephen Curry’s stubborn refusal to treat the NBA Finals with the seriousness this event demands is killing the Cavaliers. With 32 points on just seven made shots, along with 11 assists and 10 rebounds, he recorded the first triple-double in franchise playoff history from someone not named Draymond Green.

One of the story lines entering the Finals was that no one would be under more pressure than Durant because of his decision to join the Warriors as the difference-maker. Durant has proven to be the peace that the Warriors were missing last season. “They will be way more physical”.

The Cavs need to replicate the strategy from their improbable Finals run a year ago. When they started to value the ball and make fewer mistakes, they separated themselves.

The Cavaliers have a number of areas they need to improve on if they want to make this thing interesting. “And we’re a full group when he’s out here, so that means a lot”. “So we got to just keep going, man, keep our foot on the gas and keep getting better every day”. You kind of know that he’s going to dominate the game, and you try to do – there’s certain spots on the floor that we have rules and you try to give that stuff to the players and but they just got to do their best and see what happens. “We have to have the mindset of a must win, because (Thursday’s) great game nearly means nothing if we lose on Sunday”.

Struggling to adapt to coach Mike Budenholzer’s motion offense, Howard averaged just eight points per game against the Washington Wizards – and didn’t play at all in the fourth quarter of the series-deciding loss. “They’re a different team”.

The Warriors are plenty confident even if Cleveland closes out on the perimeter.

But his defense is still as crucial as he is the rare player equally adept at controlling ball-handling point guards, chasing shooters around screens and matching up with bigger players in the post. If you are not in Golden State’s locker room, though, you might see it differently. “Trust me, we know”.

James was equally spectacular with his own triple-double of 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, but yet again didn’t get almost enough help to keep up with Golden State’s depth despite Kevin Love’s 27 points and 19 from Kyrie Irving.

Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson scored his first points of the series on a driving dunk midway through the first quarter.

But after being so close a year ago and falling short, the Warriors know how hard the next two will be.

“We’re not the champions right now”, General Manager Bob Myers said. “No, it’s not over. It was 2-0 previous year, we lost”. “And we forced them to 20 turnovers and they still beat us pretty good, so we got to be much better too”, he said.