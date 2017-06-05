Warriors rout Cavs anew for 2-0 lead

The Warriors are nine-point favorites Sunday in Game 2 (8 p.m., ABC) and -700 favorites to win the best-of-seven series against the defending champion Cavaliers. Former Golden State Warriors head coach Al Attles, left, accepts the NBA Coaches Association’s Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award from Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle during the first half of Game 2 of baske. They can’t beat Golden State playing “first team to score 60 in a half or 120 in the game, wins.’ The Warriors have way too much firepower”.

Love gave the Cavs a needed second offensive threat with 27 points but against a team filled with a pair of former MVPs in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, two other 2017 All-Stars in Draymond Green and Klay Thompson and several role players who have made key contributions, it wasn’t been almost enough. Curry recorded his first career postseason triple-double with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, while Durant contributed 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks and is suddenly on the cusp of his first ring.

The Cavaliers need to get it together if they hope to steal a win on the road against a powerhouse Warriors squad in Game 2.

Curry and Thompson, who finished with 22 points, also connected on four 3-pointers apiece for Golden State, which shot 51.7 percent overall.

Durant’s scoring has taken pressure off Stephen Curry and allowed the Warriors to withstand Cleveland runs so well that they haven’t trailed after the first quarter in either game. “And our ability to make sure that when we’re mismatched in transition, that the only thing that matters is stopping the basketball and settling down in the half court, then we match up from there”.

After being the focal point from the Golden State Warriors’ Game 1 victory because he couldn’t shoot, Thompson bounced back perfectly on Sunday.

All that triple-double, his NBA Finals tying record eighth, got him and the Cavs was a 14-point deficit going into the final quarter. While it’s easy to focus on the matchup with James, who looked borderline unstoppable going for 29 points on 12-of-18 shooting, Durant is doing the things that go unnoticed on defense as well. He has scored at least 15 points in six straight games and pulled down double figures in rebounds in his last six as well. That’s two more than the Warriors had as a team in Game 1.

Curry contributed two free throws and three assists to the 13-2 burst. After watching the Mike Brown-led team commit just four turnovers in Game 1, Kerr took the reins back and the Warriors promptly fumbled away nearly every other possession with lazy passes and drives to nowhere. He might not be their leading scorer, but he directly influences the outcome of games and sometimes even playoff series.

Steve Kerr and Klay Thompson were back Sunday. In fact, this has played a huge part in impacting the first two games of the NBA Finals.