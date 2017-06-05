Warriors rout Cavs, take 2-0 lead in finals

If the Golden State Warriors were favourites before the NBA Finals started, they are now unbackable with the Cleveland Cavaliers facing an uphill battle to get back into the series.

The game marked the return of Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who was sidelined earlier in the playoffs by persistent back pain following several surgeries.

As was Kevin Love, who bounced back from a 4-of-13 shooting night in Game 1 for an 27-point outburst in Game 2.

Despite a similar final game differential to Game 1, the two games were actually radically different.

“He’s been around, the last couple weeks especially, giving us input and giving us what he’s got”, Curry said of Kerr.

Durant with his second double-double of this series scored 33 points, had 13 rebounds and added six assists, along with five blocks and three steals. He had won consecutive Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, but his performance in the Finals fell far below his standard. “You can’t take a peek somewhere and lose your man, so they make you pay”, Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue said. They ended up going down to the tune of 113-91, but the stat sheet told the real story of the 22-point loss.

Here we go: Game 2 of the NBA Finals has started.

Fellow starters Tristan Thompson (eight points, four rebounds) and J.R. Smith (scoreless) were invisible again and no one on the bench stepped up leaving King James helpless for much of the night. How to watch the NBA Finals live streaming online and other pertinent Game 2 information is ahead. “There is a lot of work for us left to do”. “And you are talking two of the greatest players that we got in this world locked in the way they are, that’s why we’re up 2-0”.

Unfortunately for the Cavs, Lue was right.

“They think they got a mismatch and they’re trying to go at K in the post and he blocked the shot, get the rebound“, Draymond Green smiled.

Golden State is in full control of Game 2 anyway. “So they make it tough and they put you in some tough situations”. The Warriors squandered a 3-1 lead to the Cavs a year ago to miss a repeat.

“That’s what they do”, James said.

Friday, June 9: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m. “So with me going out, it wasn’t like we were going to skip a beat with him right there taking over my minutes”.

The first two games have shown a stark difference in depth.

While James has delivered – he had a triple-double Sunday night in Game 2 – it hasn’t been almost enough against the superstar-laden Golden State Warriors. Thanks to seven combined threes from Thompson and Green, the Warriors hit 18 three-pointers, 10 more than the Cavaliers.

Now, as the series shifts to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4, the immediate focus will not be on whether the Cavaliers can come back and win a second straight championship but whether the Warriors can do what once seemed unthinkable: finish the postseason 16-0.

So he turned to Durant, riding him for a playoff-high 41 minutes and uncorking him as the center, something the Warriors have done very little this season. Nowhere was that more apparent than previous year in the NBA Finals.

The Warriors may not have taken care of the basketball they way they did in Game 1 but they did continue to score at a rate most teams could not approach.