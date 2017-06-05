Warriors Set Consecutive Playoff Wins Record In NBA Finals Game 2 Victory

We saw Thompson remain remarkably consistent in the previous two Finals, averaging 10.3 points and 10.1 rebounds in 2016, and 10.0 points and 13.0 rebounds in 2015.

“I mean, you take one of the best teams ever assembled past year that we saw in the regular season and in the post-season, and then in the off-season you add a high-powered offensive talent like [Kevin Durant] and a great basketball IQ like that”, James explained to media postgame.

James was of course talking about Kevin Durant, who erupted for 38 points in the Warriors’ 113-91 victory.

In the past half-decade, only two players have been a gold-medal-winning Olympian for the US, an Eastern Conference All-Star and the MVP of the National Basketball Association finals: LeBron James and Andre Iguodala. “It is what it is”.

“He’s been around, the last couple weeks especially, giving us input and giving us what he’s got”, Curry said of Kerr. “But that’s what stands out”.

Durant joined Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and Rick Barry in scoring 25 or more points in his first six NBA Finals games, the prior five with Oklahoma City in a 2012 loss to the James-led Miami Heat. Cleveland rallied to win last year’s series in seven games. So that’s the first thing I wanted to see.

“He has a lot of room to operate”, said Lue. He then had two for Cleveland in 2015, one past year and his Sunday one is No. 8. And in order for us to be as good as we can be offensively, we have to play with pace.

“We got to be able to move the ball, we know that”, James said in his post game presser. LeBron James is up to 20 points, 11 assists and six rebounds for the Cavaliers. Golden State curbed turnovers in spurts, but they remained the Warriors’ Achilles heel. They entered Game 1 determined to limit the Warriors’ devastating perimeter assault. Cleveland shot 3 of 20 on 3s in the first half and 8 for 29 total.

But on a night where Draymond Green’s foul trouble sapped his usual impact and saddled him on the bench, Durant’s two-way dominance may have been the game’s most important factor.

-A Steph Curry triple-double, highlighted by a masterful dribbling exhibition that spun around LeBron James before he scooped in a layup over his sledgehammer block. “I do, for sure”, he said. “He’s going to do what he does”.

For the entire National Basketball Association season, at least up until Thursday night, the challenges faced by LeBron James and Co. had always been self-inflicted and eventually overcome. “I have to bring more energy, make it tough for them”.

“We know Cleveland is going to play better on Sunday“, Thompson said. That’s just our whole mindset.

“I’m just trying to play possession by possession”, Thompson said. “But they’re tough to stop, but I think we did it as a group tonight”.

LeBron James scored 10 and Kevin Love added nine in the first quarter for the Cavaliers. They replaced Harrison Barnes, a good player, with Durant, an intergalactic superstar.

As for stealing elements of each other’s game, both admit they have found improvements in their daily routine just watching the other guy go about his business. No one needs that.

Make them run a lot of pick-and-rolls. That’s huge for us. Though he returned to the rotation for Games 3 and 4 of that series, he was hardly the explosive player who threw down 24 dunks in March. “But playing iso ball has helped us get to this point, and it has given us success in the last three years”.

“I really don’t hear the noise”.

“We’re going to seek him out, get him the ball, and guys have got to defend him”. “But it’s something I did take notice after the game”.