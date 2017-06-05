Warriors’ Steve Kerr back on sideline, will coach Game 2

James finished with 28 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists.

The Warriors are shooting 55 percent so far.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr speaks at a news conference before Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Wednesday, June 7: Golden State at Cleveland, 9 p.m.

With the addition this season of another potent scorer alongside Stephen Curry in Kevin Durant has made Thompson’s offensive production a little less important than it has been in past years.

Kevin Durant (left) and Draymond Green celebrate during the second half of the Golden State Warriors’ victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

Today’s National Basketball Association isn’t the sort of league where someone is going to clothesline Durant or any other Warrior to send some sort of foolish overly physical message, nor should it be.

To be fair, playing the Warriors is a slew of pick-your-poison decisions.

Second quarter, 0:32, 65-62 Warriors: This guy’s floor side is impressive. And the Warriors have 13 turnovers already, which the Cavs have turned into 17 points. He registered seven uncontested dunks in the first half. They haven’t led since early in the first quarter.

Steve Kerr said he wouldn’t go into detail about his health issues but confirmed that he would be coaching, likely for the rest of the postseason.

The Warriors lead 59-56 with 3 minutes left in the half.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James are commandeering Instagram’s Instagram account.

His absence have not affected the team’s performance, since the Warriors have won all 11 games without him, including Thursday’s Game 1 of the Finals.

James and Kyrie Irving shot 19 for 42 between them but the sloppy ball handling allowed the Warriors to take almost as many shots – 106 – as they had points, and 20 more attempts than the Cavs’ 86.

The Warriors are plenty confident even if Cleveland closes out on the perimeter. This impressive Steph Curry drive and finish on LeBron James forced a Cavs timeout. And Game 2 of the NBA Finals is starting like a 100-meter dash.

“They’ve been killing people the last three years with the three-ball”, Thompson said of the Cavs. They’ve been here before, which can be good and bad because you can be complacent and think we can flip that switch. Cleveland is one of the best teams at identifying mismatches and exposing them.

A few hours before Game 2 tipped, we caught up with the NBA TV commentator (who’d like to remind you to check out the NBA Awards on TNT June 26th that Drake’s hosting) to ask him what adjustments Cleveland needs to make in order to even the series and whether he’s still standing behind his original prediction of Golden State in six.

Here’s what you need to know about Sunday’s game. Kerr’s picture was shown on the videoboard as the fans stood and cheered.

No one on the Warriors, not even Green, who was terrific, was better than Thompson, who according to league stats held his man to 1-of-12 shooting.

There are some impressive streaks that merit some mention going into Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

And then Golden State added Durant as a free agent July 4.

Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, in his seventh straight finals, has a remarkable run of having won at least one game on the road in 29 straight post-season series.

This is the 41st playoff series for James.