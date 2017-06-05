Warriors’ Steve Kerr returns to the bench, will coach Game 2

Game 2 would be a huge momentum swing for the Cavaliers if they can find a way to pull out a victory. The Cleveland Cavaliers shouldn’t get too down, and the Golden State Warriors absolutely can not take a breather despite last night’s 113-91 shellacking at Oracle Arena.

Kerr has been sidelined since the first round of the National Basketball Association playoffs after experiencing complications from back surgery. Kerr, who hasn’t been on the bench since the Warriors’ first-round series against the Blazers, has dealt with complications from back surgery he had two years ago.

When are the rest of the games? The last couple of weeks I’ve been better, I’ve been leading practice every day, doing the film sessions, coaches’ meetings, and put together a few good days. The Warriors went 39-4 in that span and eventually set the NBA’s regular-season record with 73 wins. He attended the pregame news conference and said he had not yet told his players that he would be back coaching.

The Warriors took care of business in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, beating the Cavaliers 113-91 to take a 1-0 series lead.

“We all have to just run out, create space, create opportunity early in the offense before the defense gets set, where they’re really good.”

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue noted afterward it’s been a while since his team had seen the Warriors, and that experience is bound to help.

“Steve Kerr’s a guy I respected even before he started coaching”, Lue said. I didn’t send out a group text.