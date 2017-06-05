Warriors still not comfortable with new role as NBA’s villains

That’s phenomenal. Of course, it didn’t help Cleveland’s cause that the Cavs turned the ball over 20 times, eight by Lebron James, and four by Kyrie Irving-two of the team’s biggest stars.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website. Lue tries to build on the terrific start to his coaching career by becoming just the second National Basketball Association coach to win titles in his first two seasons.

Thompson averaged a career-high 22.3 points a game this season, his scoring numbers rising all six seasons in the league, but his playoff scoring is off 10 points a game and he had only six points in Thursday’s 113-91 Warriors win over Cleveland to open the best-of-seven NBA Finals. However, that’s just going to make things even harder on James (and Irving), and he’ll be expending energy that he won’t be able to use when defending Durant.

For the first time in history, the same two teams will battle in the NBA Finals for the third consecutive summer. Here are four that intrigue me. “That’s my personal goal and I’m in a position to do it again”.

Teammates asserted their belief the incident would not affect James, who willed the Cavaliers to Cleveland’s first championship last season by reversing a three-games-to-one series deficit against the Warriors. One area to watch in this series with Kerr’s absence is Draymond Green’s composure (Kerr knows best how to handle Green), the lack thereof having possibly cost Golden State the series previous year when Green was suspended for the pivotal Game 5 where the Cavs began their comeback.

“At the end of the day, I’ll be focused on [Thursday], on our game plan and focused on these games”. Durant is the only player in this series whose legacy will be measured, in part, by players who don’t HAVE a title yet. They protected home-court. We’re going to have to win one here.

Curry made a point to do everything necessary for Durant to make a smooth transition incorporating into the offense, even if that meant his own numbers were down a year after his second MVP and another record 402 3-pointers as Golden State topped the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls’ wins record going 73-9.

Ahead of Game 7 past year, James told cleveland.com he wanted to win for northeast OH because of the bond people share over sports. The Warriors dismantled the sloppy Cavs in Game 1, so there were the necessary vows of correcting flaws.

The first two games have shown a stark difference in depth. James was equally spectacular with his own triple-double of 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, but yet again didn’t get almost enough help to keep up with Golden State’s depth despite Kevin Love’s 27 points and 19 from Kyrie Irving. “They’re better.”, and those are true statements.

Golden State and their fans should have known hatred would follow, but they’ve struggled to reconcile embracing the villain role with the desire to still be liked. As police shootings and the 2016 presidential campaign brought aspects of racism to the forefront, James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul spoke on race and violence at the ESPYs. I think that everybody expects that and hopes for that.