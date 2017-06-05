Warriors stomp Cavs in Kerr’s return, take 2-0 lead

It was Durant’s fifth, final and most emphatic block of the game, serving as the punctuation point of the Warriors’ 132-113 win, sending them to Cleveland up 2-0 and two straight wins from a historic 16-0 postseason rumble.

By the Numbers – 8 … triple-doubles that LeBron James has now tallied in his Finals career – tying Magic Johnson for most in National Basketball Association history.

But that wasn’t enough. Golden State is 14-0 in the postseason and ready to go.

“It got a little out of control toward the end, but we’re not anxious about that”, James said. “So we got to be much better too”. “All in all he just played with confidence”. “We know how hard it is to be the best team in the league”. As promised, they played faster and cleaner, getting their possessions up and turnovers down. They’ve looked thoroughly outclassed and overmatched against the Warriors through eight quarters of the Finals. He was just two swipes away from the first Finals 5×5 in modern National Basketball Association history. And Golden State guard Klay Thompson, lately in an uncharacteristic shooting slump, finished with 22 points and seven rebounds.

Despite a similar final game differential to Game 1, the two games were actually radically different. Stephen Curry went off, with 32 points, 11 assists and 10 boards for a triple-double.

The offense picked up thanks to 27 points from Kevin Love and the Cavs scored 22 more points than in the opener in a faster-paced game, but that also helped the Warriors improve their shooting from 43 percent to 52 percent as Cleveland had a weaker defensive on the floor. Durant, who has the most to prove in this series, has outplayed James on both ends. Stats don’t tell the whole story, but they’re really good indicator of just how good the Warriors were in Game 2, especially among the Warriors almost-unfair Big 4. He said he meant to coach the team for the remainder of the best-of-seven series.

“There’s an eight on the start sheet that I need to correct when we go to Cleveland”, Curry said. Much more physical today than we were in Game 1. “We forced them into 20 turnovers and they still beat us pretty good, so we’ve got to be much better”. He looked exhausted in the second half, but that’s a still one hell of an effort.

Part of the reason was the Warriors this time struggling to protect the ball, throwing it away 13 times in that first half alone.

“They’re going keep to coming, man”, Curry said. Was it Kevin Durant, who put up 33 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists?

The Cavaliers won four of the next five games, improbably erasing a 3-1 series deficit in the NBA Finals to bring the city of Cleveland its first pro sports championship in more than 50 years. Kyle Korver came in and hit a couple of quick shots but then was irrelevant the rest of the way.

“The talent on the floor in this series is just unbelievable”, Kerr said. “I think he’s playing better than he’s ever played, and you just do your best”.

“It was just great to be on the sidelines again”. He looks more like a two-time MVP than the hobbled player he was in last year’s Finals.

Curry provided the coach more than a glimpse of his greatness from up close after Kerr had been watching games from the locker room while speaking to his players beforehand and at halftime.