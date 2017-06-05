Warriors storm past Cavs in Game 2

And while the Cavaliers played better in Game Two, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue has to come up with a strategy that will get Irving easier baskets.

Klay Thompson was also effective in Game 2, scoring 22 points, seven rebounds, and had one assist too.

“[We’ll] do things – I don’t want to say differently because you work so hard to this point to get to this point, but maybe make a couple of changes to see if we can be a lot better defensively and offensively. That’s one thing I need to correct going into Game 3, give ourselves more possessions and good things will happen”.

The Cavs were preaching and teaching the gospel of up-tempo and physical since getting their posteriors kicked in Game 1.

While James has delivered – he had a triple-double on Sunday night (Monday, Manila time) in Game 2 – it hasn’t been almost enough against the superstar-laden Golden State Warriors. Back to the drawing board. “And we forced them to 20 turnovers”, James said, starting out sounding hopeful before the downer entered his voice. James had 10 first-half assists, the most in any playoff half of his career, while Curry had 15 points as Golden State took a 40-34 lead in the highest-scoring NBA Finals first quarter in 50 years and the second-highest ever. He drove. And he drove successfully when on breaks or in the half court.

Prior to Game 2, Kerr made light of how the Warriors have performed without him, going back to the start of last season as well.

He was even seen huffing and puffing as he went to the bench at one point in the third quarter. Sunday night, he tied Magic Johnson for having the most triple-doubles in the Finals with eight.

It was only the second time in playoff history that rivals managed triple doubles in the same game, the other in 1970 by New York’s Walt Frazier and Milwaukee’s Lew Alcindor, later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Not that it mattered to him.

“Right now, it means nothing, but it will mean something”. But it will mean something.

“The intention is to coach tonight and the rest of the series”, said Kerr, who last coached in Game 2 of the Warriors’ first-round playoff series against Portland. “Right now, individuality means absolutely nothing when it comes to this team sport”, James said.

“So, I’m excited and it’s good to be back”. The game turned when Curry sank a 3-pointer and two free throws, then dribbled impressively around James for a layup to cap a 10-3 run that put the Warriors ahead 83-73 early in the third.

With the Warriors now at full strength, both on the floor and on the sideline, there’s little reason not to expect them to close out the series over the next five games.

“Oh, we have got a plan in Cleveland, we’re going to shut him down”, Warriors coach Steve Kerr joked. “We’ve got a great opportunity in front of us and we’ve got to seize it”. If you didn’t know who he was before, you did after it was over.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, this was just the second time in National Basketball Association playoff history that two players recorded triple-doubles in the same game.