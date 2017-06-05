Warriors take 2-0 Finals lead

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and company have appeared to hit their stride at the right time.

Kevin Love provided a needed scoring boost in Game 2 after Kyrie Irving did the same in Game 1 but nearly no one else came through, sending the Cavs to a 132-113 loss and a 0-2 series deficit.

If the Golden State Warriors were favourites before the NBA Finals started, they are now unbackable with the Cleveland Cavaliers facing an uphill battle to get back into the series. But in reality, he was far from the difference in this one.

The 38 points tied Durant’s personal record for a playoffs game.

“It seemed like it’s personal for both of them”, Draymond Green said.

8 – Triple doubles for LeBron James in the NBA Finals, tying the record set by Magic Johnson. An interesting historical anecdote.

They go to Cleveland for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Will it be different in Cleveland? “I think that having awareness, can’t relax, can’t fall asleep”.

“We made runs, cut it to four (points). couple of turnovers, couple of miscues defensively and they made us pay for it”. “With him being probably one of the best scorers in the National Basketball Association, you can’t give guys like that easy opportunities at the basket”.

This isn’t completely effort thing, it’s just personnel – Kyle Korver can’t guard anyone, and Lue tried to go with Channing Frye but has given up on that experiment. They’re going to try to get more offensive rebounds. As a result, the Cavaliers were unable to seize a lead that might have given Cleveland some much-needed momentum. Klay Thompson added 22 points for the Warriors.

“They’re going a good job of sending two or three guys to box me out”, Thompson said. “And his defense again was tremendous”. “I’m feeling better. I’m feeling more like I did at the end of the regular season”.

Spectacular passes, slam dunks, deadly shots and high-leaping playmakers dominated the night as the game was played at a fast-paced, high-intensity tempo that had spectators roaring with delight.

And it was James who led last year’s Cavs’ comeback, willing his team to find the strength and toughness to prevail in a seven-game slugfest. Cleveland fought back to close to within 1 point twice.

But the Warriors had the answer as sharp-shooting guard Stephen Curry stepped up with a triple-double of his own – 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, while also committing eight turnovers.

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are headed home in a familiar spot after the first two games of the NBA Finals.

Part of the reason was the Warriors this time struggling to protect the ball, throwing it away 13 times in that first half alone. Curry had six of those turnovers.

Their only problem is that their worst defense was their actual defense, as the Warriors ate them up offensively and gave Cleveland no footholds to keep a lead.

James was everything and more for three quarters sitting down with 1:03 to go in that third frame already with a triple double but looking absolutely gassed.

Thompson missed his first shot, a 3-point attempt, but made the next three, a short jumper, a layup and a free throw – all in a 19-second span in the first quarter.