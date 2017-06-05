Warriors Take 2-0 Series Lead With Victory Over Cavaliers

James, who is making his seventh consecutive finals appearance (four with Miami and three with Cleveland), said the Cavs kept it close until midway through the third period.

Rather than reach back to last year’s championship comeback for a confidence boost, James’ focus is on figuring out what Cleveland must do to change its fortunes against a Warriors team that is fresher and far more unsafe this year, thanks to the addition of Kevin Durant.

That’s been quite evident through two games.

Despite rumours of his return swirling around Warriors practice on Saturday, Kerr’s status remained a mystery until just hours before Game Two. Curry’s 10 first-quarter free throws equaled Paul Pierce for most in a Finals quarter. Curry was brilliant overall, and his co-star Kevin Durant arguably more so, finishing with 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and five blocks in the 132-113 victory. He looks more like a two-time MVP than the hobbled player he was in last year’s Finals. Durant has proven to be the peace that the Warriors were missing last season.

“They play well at home”, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said. So they won two games. “We play that same game in Cleveland, there’s no way we win”. He hadn’t reached double figures in points or rebounds this year in the first two games combined. “And you are talking two of the greatest players that we got in this world locked in the way they are, that’s why we’re up 2-0”.

“He’s a great defender”, Curry said. And we’re a full group when he’s out here. You make him think you’re going to shoot. And as usual, the third quarter was when they really broke it open. They went to a smaller lineup that contributed to Golden State committing 20 turnovers a game after tying a Finals record with four.

At the end of the Warriors’ Game 2 win Thursday over Cleveland, a brawl broke out between three fans.

“The second half, we settled in and just tried to play better and played tougher on defense”, Durant said. “They’re a different team”.

Curry wore his emotions for everybody to see, willing the unblemished Warriors even when Cleveland went on a third-quarter run after that play. Stephen Curry followed that up with 32 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. “That’s what Golden State does”. Before the game, the National Basketball Coaches Association presented its annual Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award to co-winners Al Attles, who led the Warriors to their first West Coast championship in 1975, and Hubie Brown, a Hall of Fame honoree in 2005.

James was equally spectacular with his own triple-double of 29 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, but yet again didn’t get almost enough help to keep up with the Warriors’ depth.

Love gave the Cavs a needed second offensive threat with 27 points but against a team filled with a pair of former MVPs in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, two other 2017 all-stars in Draymond Green and Klay Thompson and several role players who have made key contributions, it wasn’t been almost enough.

Kevin Love (15 points, 21 rebounds) and Kyrie Irving (24 points) put up big numbers for Cleveland in the opener.”One of the most brutal things I’ve ever had to go through in my life”, said Green.While both teams shot the ball poorly, getting open shots in close is as sure of a momentum-killer as it gets – and emphatic dunks in front of a home crowd will only make matters worse for a team trying to make a statement in this year’s NBA Finals.Fortunately for the Warriors, he’s back after one Finals game.