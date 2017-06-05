Was The London Attack ISIS? It’s Being Treated As Terrorism

In March, five people died after an attacker drove a vehicle at pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and stabbed a policeman in the grounds of parliament. Three men slammed a van into pedestrians on the bridge and then attacked civilians at bars in the market area, stabbing people indiscriminately.

A police officer stands on duty outside a shop, with a residential flat above, in East Ham in east London on June 4, 2017, following a raid as police continue their investigations following the June 3 terror attacks in central London.

Trump has said the travel ban is needed to protect Americans from terrorist attacks.

Emergency officials said 48 people, including two police officers, were treated at hospitals across London.

Trump commented on the vehicle and knife attack that killed at least seven people in London at the conclusion of a fundraiser for Ford’s Theater, scene of one of the most famous acts of bloodshed in American history: the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. Rowley told reporters that the attackers appeared to be wearing explosive vests, making the need to use lethal force and multiple rounds “a matter of life or death”.

“We must resist Islamophobia and division and turn out on 8 June united in our determination to show our democracy is strong”, Corbyn said in the text of a speech due to be delivered in Carlisle, north England.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack to hit Britain.

Khan has used those words in a television interview, but it was to reassure Londoners about a stepped up police presence they might see – “No reason to be alarmed”. Police reportedly shot and killed three men believed to be the attackers, but their identities were not immediately made public.

Most of the main political parties suspended national campaigning on Sunday, but May said campaigning would resume on Monday and that the election would go ahead as planned.

Secondly, she said we need to shut down the “safe space” the internet is providing to terrorists, calling for global action to regulate cyberspace. She said the recent terror attacks in Britain, while not directly linked, “are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism”. He said it took him 20 minutes to carry her across the bridge, stumbling all the way.

Ruiz said he contacted his parents in Panama to tell them he was safe. May said Sunday that police had recently foiled five other plots.

Her fourth point was to review the country’s counter-terrorism strategy in the light of the changing threat.

“Theresa May was warned by the Police Federation but she accused them of “crying wolf”,” he said in a speech in Carlisle on Sunday.

British Transport Police said one of its officers was seriously injured and hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed as he responded to the incident.