EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt on Sunday ducked questions about whether President Donald Trump believes that there is manmade climate change.

Staring with a $15 million donation to the United Nations to make up for the United States’ abrupt withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, Michael Bloomberg is gathering business leaders and politicians who told the New York.

After the USA withdrawal from the Paris deal sparked pledges of money and solidarity, Figueres said via Twitter Friday, “Thank you Trump“.

Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, who is the incoming head of the UN Climate Change Conferences, which formalised the 2015 pact, said Trump’s decision was “deeply disappointing”.

And outside of City Hall in Paris, where the historic agreement was reached, green lights were also on full display.

He said his own foundation will help coordinate the United States effort, which will be called America’s Pledge, and it will help submit “nationally determined contributions” like other nations.

On the argument that the USA has lost its standing by backing out of the Paris deal, Pruitt said: “We’re the United States”. “The EU is still committed to collectively mobilize $100 billion toward activities related to climate change in developing countries by 2020, but in order to achieve that goal, all donor countries will need to work for it and an important role will be played by private sector funding”, he said.

Meanwhile, European Council President Donald Tusk termed President Trump’s decision “a big mistake”.

His announcement left the U.S.as the only major country that won’t be part of the 195-country global accord – and just one of three worldwide.

Trump said the US could re-enter negotiations on the climate pact, but that idea was dismissed by the EU Commissioner for Climate Action Miguel Arias Cañete, who said Friday that “the 29 articles of the Paris Agreement are not to be renegotiated, they are to be implemented”.

“With Trump we were at best only going to have America’s name on the agreement”, he told AFP.

“Climate changes have caused big global challenges and combating the horrific consequences of them requires complete and honest cooperation of all countries, particularly industrialized governments”, he added. It is hard to gauge Pruitt’s sincerity here, as he has personally expressed the belief that carbon emissions resulting from human activity do not significantly contribute to climate change.

“Non-compliance with commitments in the Paris accord by a government which is the second-largest producer of greenhouse gases and is one of the most polluting countries, is unacceptable”, said Ghasemi.

‘I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris, ‘ Mr Trump said yesterday.

Mr. Trump rejected all that, and said the agreement would lead to a redistribution of American wealth to other countries and transfer of American jobs overseas.

Hua said the Chinese government will take “concrete action” in response to climate change.