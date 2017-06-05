Washington Nationals brawl: Bryce Harper charges mound after HBP

Harper and Strickland were ejected and the Nationals eventually won, 3-0.

One after another, Washington Nationals players expressed dismay that San Francisco Giants reliever Hunter Strickland would hit Bryce Harper with a pitch in apparent revenge for a dispute that took place three years ago.

Harper’s errant helmet tossHarper charged the mound and landed a punch to Strickland’s face after Strickland drilled him with a 98-mph fastball, but Harper’s helmet toss was about as accurate as 50 Cent’s infamous first pitch.

Often, any batter who’s looking to charge the mound has to fend off the catcher first, or at least beat him to the pitcher if he hopes to get a clean shot in. His eyes were wide as he flung his helmet – it wasn’t close to Strickland, it might’ve slipped – and they started swinging away.

In Game 4, Harper again took Strickland deep and took his time rounding the bases while yelling at Strickland.

Harper and Strickland were both ejected after their incident and both will nearly certainly serve suspensions, but Harper is not necessarily at fault.

In their first matchup since the 2014 postseason, Hunter Strickland hit Bryce Harper, setting off a epic fight Monday afternoon.

On being thrown at intentionally: “I mean, a baseball’s a weapon, and being able to use that to his advantage, that’s just what he wanted to do in that situation”. An hour or so earlier, the Nationals had taken on the Giants in what is a rare brawl for the boys from the District, who rarely initiate and often do not retaliate, but will do so now and then. ‘Completely uncalled for, ‘ Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy said.

“One thing I’ve got to say about Strickland is he hit me in the right spot, so I do respect him for that”, Harper said. I think I remember seeing it live. ‘You can’t assume what other people are thinking or what other people are going to do, ‘ he said. Moore’s final line was seven innings, five strikeouts and a pair of runs allowed on six hits. Before the game, the Nationals reinstated INF Stephen Drew (strained right hamstring) from the disabled list and demoted LHP Matt Grace to Triple-A Syracuse. Harper then charged the mound and the two exchanged punches as the benches cleared.

Giants: Utilityman Eduardo Nunez was evaluated for concussion symptoms after suffering a head injury while scoring on a passed ball on Sunday.

“It’s unfortunate, yeah”, Giants’ skipper Bruce Bochy said. Gonzalez has received three consecutive no decisions and overall is 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA over 62 innings.

Washington are 4-1 in the last 5 versus the NL West and Washington are 5-2 in their last 7 overall and Washington are 1-4 in their last 5 road games.