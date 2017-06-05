Watch Ariana Grande and Coldplay Cover Oasis at ‘One Love Manchester’

“I think that the kind of love and unity you’re displaying is the kind of medicine the world really needs”.

Nearly two weeks after a terrorist attack outside her concert killed 22 and injured over 100 people, Ariana Grande has once again taken the stage in Manchester.

Bieber was one of a number of prominent artists to feature at the benefit concert, playing alongside Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Robbie Williams.

Gallagher and Take That hail from Manchester.

“I’d like to wrap my arms around each and every one of you and tell you thank you from the bottom of our hearts”, she told the crowd. “As singers you sing all the time, so even when something like this happens you want to express your emotions through song. Let no one take that away from you”, she said. “Just as I was about to leave the room, Adam looked at me and he said, ‘Hey, Scooter, make sure you tell them, ‘Don’t go forward in anger, love spreads.’ Adam, if you’re watching, you’re our hero tonight”.

The singer managed to raise more than £2 million pounds for the victims of the suicide bombing that struck at the end of singer Ariana Grande’s Manchester show on May 22.

The relaxed and unpretentious rendition of the song saw the pair lead a beaut singalong from the huge Manchester crowd, both wearing benefit merchandise adorned with “One Love Manchester” and “I 3 MCR”. “All we feel here tonight is love and positivity”.

A number of their classmates were in the audience at Grande’s concert on May 22.

“After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honour those lost, injured, and affected”, he wrote“.

The singer had cancelled tour dates and flown back to the U.S. to be with her loved ones immediately after the Manchester attack.

British singer Marcus Mumford held a moment of silence before performing at the Manchester benefit concert Sunday.

We stand with you, Manchester.

All proceeds from the concert, taking place at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium in the city, are going to the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund to help victims and families impacted by the attack.