Ariana Grande may be just 23 years old, but she showed the poise, strength and guile of someone 20 years her senior at Sunday’s One Love Manchester benefit concert at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket grounds in Manchester.

To end the night, Grande gathered all of the night’s performers on stage to join her in singing her hit, “One Last Time“.

Grande wore a white jumper emblazoned with the slogan One Love Manchester as she performed.

“Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before”, she wrote in the statement. Confetti burst following the performance.

Emotional throughout the show, but strong and inspiring, Grande sang her heart out with friends including Miley Cyrus, Chris Martin from Coldplay, and even her boyfriend, Mac Miller.

Those gathered at the One Love Manchester benefit concert have a minute’s silence before the concert begins. “And just I was about to leave the room, Adam looked at me and said, ‘Hey Scooter, make sure you tell them, don’t go forward in anger, love spreads'”.

Cyrus was one of several musicians to join Grande on stage for the benefit concert. God is in the midst, no matter what’s happening in the world, God is in the midst and he loves you and he’s here for you’. But because of you, as a worldwide community, we will be fearless, will will be great and we will honor our children.

Olivia, 15, died in the Manchester suicide bombing which rocketed Manchester Arena shortly after Grande’s concert.

The 23-year-old pop star closed the show with a handsome rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow“, during which she became so overcome with emotion she needed to take a pause.

Grande also joined Miley Cyrus for an acoustic take on 1986 Crowded House hit, “Don’t Dream It’s Over“.

The singer vowed to stay strong, sharing that she would return to the “incredibly fearless city” for a special performance.

“I don’t feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building”, Williams said.

“The love that we have here is the medicine that we need right now”.

The singer and some of her famous friends held a benefit concert in the English city to benefit the victims of a terrorist attack that took place following her performance there almost two weeks ago.

The leader of rock band Mumford & Sons performed the song Timshel, which included the lyrics: “But you are not alone in this, and you are not alone in this, as brothers we will stand and we’ll hold your hand”.

The large crowd fell silent at the start of the concert to remember those who were killed and injured in both Manchester and London.