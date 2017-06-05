Watch Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Benefit Concert

Grande closed the show by inviting all the other performers on stage to help her sing her 2014 hit “One Last Time“, before she closed with a moving solo version of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow“. The singer vowed to stay strong, sharing that she would return to the “incredibly courageous city of Manchester” for a benefit concert.

Less than 24 hours before the concert got underway, Britain was rocked by another terrorist attack, in central London, in which seven people were killed and 48 injured.

Grande emerged onstage for the One Love Manchester concert Sunday.Grande, 23, announced the benefit concert last Monday on Twitter, a week after the blast at her concert, naming an A-list roster of guests who would join her, including Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay and Pharrell Williams.

“Today’s One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater goal”, Braun said in a statement.

“This Sunday, when Ariana Grande and her friends return to the stage, the world will stand united with families in Manchester and across the United Kingdom”, said Ben Sherwood, president of Disney/ABC Television Group.

The 52-year-old thought she should have stayed and visited her fans in hospital like the Queen did. “By far the best vocal performance tonight…”

Both times you were reminded that you were watching a real human in real time, just as the victims of the May 22 attack had been.

In this Sunday, June 4, 2017, handout photo provided by Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester, singer Katy Perry, left, performs at the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester, north western England, Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Others said they’d wanted to come to show their resilience, as well as enjoy the A-list line up that had been assembled in Manchester for one of the biggest gigs in the city’s history.

“Over 10,000 unscrupulous applications”, however, were made for free tickets, Ticketmaster said, with people applying despite not having attended the original concert. The online auction platform has since then pledged to immediately remove any item “which profits in any way from the tragedy in Manchester“. Disney’s young adult cable network Freeform will air the full concert live at 2 p.m. EDT on Sunday.