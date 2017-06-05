Watch Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Concert Live

Ariana made her return after several acts had already taken the stage and was emotional throughout, taking moments to fight back tears and outright crying at other times. She appeared teary-eyed and emotional as she performed her hits “Be Alright” and “Break Free“.

Grande wore a white sweatshirt with “One Love Manchester” written on it.

After performing a duet with Miley Cyrus, Grande addressed the crowd, “I want to thank you so much for coming together, and being so lovely….”

She later went on to perform alongside The Black Eyed Peas for an incredible rendition of “Where Is The Love“, as well as joining Parrs Wood Children’s Choir for “My Everything“. After that performance, Coldplay paid tribute to the victims with a song of their own: “Fix You”.

Grande thanked those in attendance. I think that the kind of love, the unity that you’re displaying is the medicine that the world really needs right now.

“There’s other concerts I want to go to in the future without being as anxious”, she added.

To end the night, Grande gathered all of the night’s performers on stage to join her in singing her hit, “One Last Time“.

“I encourage you to choose love, even when it’s hard”. Her oversized white sweatshirt reads “One Love Manchester” in graffiti writing, and provided the comfort we’re sure she needed on this hard night.

“I am pleased to say we have the full support of Greater Manchester police and the government and are assured the safety of all those attending is the highest priority”, Braun wrote.

“Manchester, your bravery is our hope”, Braun said. “So that being said, we had a totally different show planned and we had a rehearsal yesterday and we changed everything”.

“(God) loves you and he’s here for you.

The concert will be broadcast on a variety of outlets.

Take That, who are from Manchester, followed with fun energy that the crowd danced to. “We were there in Manchester (arena) as well, I was hit”.

Pharrell Williams praised the people of Manchester for their courage. “That’s how we know there’s no end to love“, William said.

An estimated 50,000 people gathered at Old Trafford cricket ground for the concert. Justin Bieber and Coldplay are also scheduled to perform.

The “One Love Manchester” concert will take place less than two weeks after the attack at Grande’s concert, and a day after attackers killed seven people in the heart of London.

Following the London Bridge attack on Saturday that left seven people dead and 48 others injured, fans were anxious that security concerns would prevent Grande from performing at the One Love Manchester concert.

The large crowd had fallen at the start of the concert to remember those who were killed and injured in both Manchester and London.

The concert begins at 2 p.m. ET and will be live-streamed on MTV’s website, Ariana Grande’s Facebook Page, YouTube, and Twitter. The show is broadcasting across the globe and proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.