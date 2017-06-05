Watch LeBron James dunk all over Andre Iguodala in Game 2

Attles played for the Warriors in some of the franchise’s most memorable games, including Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point masterpiece in 1962. He attended the pregame news conference Sunday and said he had not yet told his players that he would be back coaching, though said they knew in recent days that he was improving. They wore the black shirts while winning Game 7 of the NBA Finals past year, and will try the look again Sunday against Golden State.

The Cavs wore the uniforms in Games 5 and 7 of the 2016 Finals and Cleveland came out victorious in two must-win situations at Oracle Arena to become the first team in National Basketball Association history to rally from a 3-1 deficit in the Finals to capture the championship.

GOLDEN State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant says he’s not anxious about Cleveland’s plans to get physical in game two of the National Basketball Association finals today (AEST). But we’ve still got to play.

That’s the plan for the defending champions Sunday night and will be key if they want to even the best-of-seven series and look respectable after the Warriors whipped them 113-91 Thursday night.

The Warriors had a 1-0 lead against LeBron James and the Cavs.

“It just speaks volumes to who he is as a player”. “Just having a guy that has been here, done that before, has so much confidence in everything that we do and walks the walk, allows us to be ourselves and be confident in approaching game two”.

“We can’t let Durant get easy baskets like that”, Lue said as his team practiced at Warriors headquarters amid a media frenzy. “Some of them were from aggression”, James said.

“It gives us a lot of confidence”, Love said. I can take those. “I had two charges, that’s aggression”. But also had some when I got caught in the air and tried to make some skip passes and they were able to pick them off.

“That’s like throwing the ball to (NFL hall of famer) Deion Sanders. Most of the time it’s going to be a touchdown going the other way”.