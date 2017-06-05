Watch Pharrell, Miley Cyrus Perform ‘Happy’ at One Love Manchester

This was Ariana’s first stage appearance since the attacks on May 22.

Ariana added that she met Olivia’s mom, and that the “One Love Manchester” show changed because of what her mom said.

Overnight viewing figures for the One Love Manchester concert held last night and headlined by Ariana Grande show it to be the UK’s most watched TV program of the year. Before her performance, she and her dancers held hands in solidarity.

One of the most powerful moments of the concert was when the Parrs Wood High School Choir sang Grande’s “My Everything” with the singer.

The concert ended with Ariana Grande’s solo rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

A tearful Grande told the crowd: ‘ “Manchester, I love you with all my heart'”.

“From the day we started putting the Dangerous Woman tour together, I said that this show, more than anything else, was meant to be a safe space for my fans”.

A teary eyed Robbie Williams, Ariana herself chose to have boyfriend Mac Miller performed a duet, but it was Justin Bieber’s emotional speech and break down that has our attention.

Outside the stadium, there was praise for the police officer who danced with the crowds.

Grande, who was joined on stage by acts including Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry, told the crowd their “love and unity” was “the medicine that the world really needs right now”.

According to Variety, the concert brought $2.6 million in donations over its approximately three-hour run.

Bieber shared similar words onstage, even coming close to crying when he spoke about God and those who died at Grande’s show.

Two weeks after the terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, where 23 adults and children were killed and hundreds more were injured by a suicide bomber, the pop star hosted a One Love Manchester benefit concert that was heartfelt and pure.

“We’re still singing our songs, our songs, our songs”.

Officials say security was bolstered for the concert.

New Zealander Neil Finn’s lyric “we know they won’t win” was an appropriate sentiment as Manchester recovers from the attack just 13 days ago and came a day after terrorism again struck London.

The 23-year-old pop star closed the show with a handsome rendition of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow“, during which she became so overcome with emotion she needed to take a pause.