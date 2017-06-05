Watch The One Love Manchester Concert With Ariana Grande LIVE!

“And this is so handsome, you guys made that decision, you looked fear right in the face and you said “no we are Manchester and the world is watching”.

Grande wore a white sweatshirt with “One Love Manchester” written on it.

The “Dangerous Woman” singer also joined other acts on stage, including Victoria Monet, Coldplay and the Black Eyed Peas to sing, “Where Is the Love?“.

For our full breakdown of the 9 most powerful moments from the show, click the link below.

Proceeds from Manchester One Love will raise money for victims of the suicide bombing.

Grande thanked those in attendance.

“I don’t really want to ramble on too much, so we love you, we’re with you, all of us who are here are with you”, he continued.

But there was also a jovial atmosphere, as police officers and security guards danced with music fans.

The 23-year-old met with Olivia Campbell’s mum who told the superstar her daughter, who sadly died in the terror attack, would “want to hear the hits”. “Everybody say, ‘We honor you, and we love you'”. “And he loves you, and he’s here for you”. “And this love you choose will give you strength and is it source of your greatest power”, she said.

Grande also showed off her close friendship with Miley Cyrus as they sang “Don’t Dream It’s Over“.

The mood at the concert was especially somber after a terrorist attack in London – which left seven dead and 48 injured after three men drove into a crowd and attacked with knives – occurred less than 24 hours ahead of the concert. “Manchester, your bravery is our hope”. “As unfortunately we saw yesterday, evil will test us, it will show its face again”. We will be fearless and we will honour our children.

Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford opened the show after the crowd fell silent for a minute.

‘I’m bowing because despite all the things that have been going on in this place I don’t smell, or hear, or feel or see any fear.

“We love you, we are with you.the whole world is watching”, former One Direction singer Niall Horan said.

More than 50,000 crowded into Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground to watch Grande headline the benefit.

One of Sunday’s major events is the One Love charity concert featuring Grande and others to benefit the victims of the May 22 suicide bombing that took place outside the pop star’s concert.

Ariana then took to the stage to perform for the first time since the attack at Manchester Arena on the 22nd May, wearing a special One Love Manchester jumper.

Last week, locals spontaneously broke into a rendition of the song at a public memorial to the victims of the attack.