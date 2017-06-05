Wawrinka, Murray, Halep in action in 4th round in Paris

Murray played cleanly to beat 53rd-ranked Karen Khachanov of Russian Federation 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Withbig guns Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza already having crashed out and Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova not playing because of pregnancy and the legacy of a doping ban, Halep now looks in the best shape to land her maiden grand slam title.

Elina Svitolina or Petra Martic will hope to prove more of an obstacle in the last eight after world number 23 Suarez Navarro, a two-time quarter-finalist in Paris, found herself totally outclassed by a near-flawless performance from the third seed, who offered no visible indication of still being afflicted by the ankle injury she suffered in Rome last month.

4 beat Carla Suarez Navarro 6/1 6/1 in just an hour to advance into the Roland Garros quarter-finals for the second time in her life after 2014 when she reached the final.

Svitolina, who needed treatment on her back at the start of the third set, won on her second match point when Martic hit a backhand into the net.

Svitolina will face Romaninan third seed and 2014 runner-up Simona Halep for a place in the semi-finals.

Halep had lost her previous four clay-court matches against Suarez Navarro, including in the first round at Roland Garros in 2013. Roger Federer misses out injured, but Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray and defending champ Stan Wawrinka are all here.

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina blows a kiss to the public after defeating Croatia’s Petra Martic during their fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Monday, June 5, 2017 in Paris.

The third-seeded Wawrinka, the French Open champion in 2015, will face 15th-seeded Gael Monfils. Murray, last year’s runner-up, will take on Karen Khachanov.

Romania’s Simona Halep celebrates winning her fourth round match against Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro.