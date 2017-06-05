WBJEE 2017 results are expected to be out tomorrow

The Results of West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board Will be Publish in online on June 5, 2017.

As there are no confirmations apart from the tentative date displayed on the official board website that is 5 June students are requested to stay calm and don’t freak out during the time between the final announcement of the WBJEE 2017 results. WBJEE 2017 is conducted as the common entrance examination for admission into different Degree Level Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture in Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering and Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal. The Board had released the answer key online on 17 May.

WBJEE results 2017 includes specifies about the rank attained by the students who are appeared in the entrance examination, the cutoff marks of this examination will be release soon after declaration of results. The same can be checked here.

Click on the link result 2017.

WBJEEB is abbreviated as West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board. The students can also check WBJEE rank from the official website. After considering the submitted objections, the Board has withdrawn 1 question from Physics-Chemistry paper. Students who had appeared in the entrance test on 23rd April 2017 can check results.

Rank cards will have the ranks given to the students, the total score and the component scores in paper 1 and 2, as applicable. Both the papers took place on 23rd April. The same will be uploaded in the official website before the commencement of counselling. We will also be covering the information at ExamsWatch. Watch out for more updates from our side.