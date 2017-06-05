We are looking to maintain our record against India: Sarfraz

“The entire country is praying for a win against India and God willing, we will succeed”, Ahmed, who will be leading Pakistan for the first time in a major ICC event said at a media conference in Birmingham on Friday.

They go into the Champions Trophy as defending champions after claiming their second title four years ago and Kohli believes they can be successful again if they channel their Test success.

“If you are not, then your chances go down pretty soon”. India have been placed in Group B alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa while hosts England will face Bangladesh, Australia and New Zealand in Group A. India start their campaign on June 4 in a blockbuster clash with Pakistan at Edgbaston. “So, I think that is the biggest challenge in the Champions Trophy, something that all the players love playing for sure because it is so competitive and all the fans love watching”, he added.

MS Dhoni has been included in India’s squad and although Kohli expects his former captain to thrive during the tournament, he called on the rest in the lower middle order to help ease the pressure on the 35-year-old.

“I don’t think you can have too much similarity in both formats”.

“He was not able to express himself”.

After the kind of season we (Royal Challengers Bangalore) had, it teaches you about yourself as a person at a few levels. “It’s about execution now. In a tournament like this it all boils down to how you execute on the day”.

Kohli has a staggering average of over 90 in one-day cricket in the last 12 months and is fourth on the list for most centuries in the 50-over format with 27.

“Over the past one-and-a-half years, Bangladesh has performed very well”, he said. We had the best fielding side back then. People might say it is a question of life and death or redemption, but it’s not the case for me.

“I felt these three were our strongest factors in the last championship”.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who had a regrettable performance in England three years ago, has said that his priority would be to overcome the challenges he faced during the tour for his personal satisfaction. “From the mindset point of view, it made me realise that you can’t possibly do everything in every game”. But the matter did not roll further, it ended there.

BCCI sent the letter to the ICC after at least 22 people were killed and 59 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by USA singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester on Monday. “But having had Kedar (Jadhav) and Hardik (Pandya) do so well in that particular phase of the innings that has strengthened our squad really well”, said Kohli.

“… And that for us remains paramount in our thoughts”.