We’ll Be Live-Blogging Apple’s WWDC 2017 Keynote, Right Here

Ahead of Apple’s annual developer conference, there is always a hotbed of fevered speculation about what the world’s most valuable company will announce. The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is usually where Apple previews its software updates.

A few announcements are nearly guaranteed, such as new updates for MacOS, iOS, watchOS and tvOS, along with some surprise launches that most developers and consumers are keen to find out about.

A few days before Apple hosts thousands of developers in San Jose, California, the company gave them a reason to make apps for iPhones and iPads.

Apple traditionally offers a live stream for all its major events, and WWDC 2017 will be no different, with the company having already set up a landing page on its website. You can also watch the keynote address on the Apple TV (second and third generation).

Apple is expected to reveal its rumored Siri speaker, which will compete with Amazon Echo devices and Google Home. Google Home, which sells for $129, is a window to Google’s plethora of services from Search to YouTube Red music streaming and its Calendar app.

iOS 11 looks like it’s going to get a brand new “Files” app, where a placeholder app was discovered by Twitter user Steve Troughton-Smith.

A speaker may be the star of the event, but there’s much more on the agenda. There’s plenty of incentive for developers to get behind the new gadget.

As reported on by The Verge, Apple’s augmented reality project has been named Project Mirrorshades and the Apple AR glasses would consist of a “Kopin NED Acetate frame, Polarisized or prescription lens with Zeiss smart optics, Bone induction modules Microphones (noise cancellation), Light sensor Accelerometer for step tracking and head movement, app navigation Magnetometer for navigation, Capacitive Pavel Ceramic battery, Apple chipset, [and] Charging circuit BL5 Induction module”. That means we’ll see the first versions of the next operating systems including iOS 11 and macOS 10.13.

“AI will play a larger role with this release by leveraging enhanced capabilities around Siri”, Brian White, a Drexel Hamilton analyst, wrote in a note to clients.

The new hardware will obviously be the most talked-about iPhone 8 change, but let’s not forget that none of that means a thing without the exciting new software features coming in iOS 11.

The global developer community, including many from India, has earned over $70 billion since the App Store’s launch in 2008, Apple announced on Thursday. But with highly speculated hardware updates and releases this year, it has become all the more interesting.