We’re liveblogging Apple’s WWDC 2017 keynote

We can expect to hear more about this from Apple later today at the Worldwide Developers Conference 2017 which takes place in San Jose, California at 10 am Pacific.

Enlarge / Apple could introduce its own Amazon Echo competitor at WWDC.

One fairly safe bet is a wider release for APFS, the new filesystem that Apple began beta testing at WWDC past year. But here are several announcements Apple could make, in our best-guess order of their likelihood. If rumours are to be believed, Apple is ringing in this anniversary by giving the operating system a new coat of paint.

Hours before WWDC 2017 is set to kick off, a file manager app for iOS 11 briefly appeared in Apple's App Store.

One is Apple’s continued evolution of Siri, its voice-based assistant.

Of the two-to-four product events that Apple holds in a typical year, WWDC is usually the most interesting. Apple will also include the virtual surround sound technology to differentiate it from Google and Amazon.

Keep coming back for more updates as WWDC17 progresses. It would mean a lot to us. Perhaps Apple will make some substantial changes to the home screen, which has evolved over the years but is still mostly an array of app icons.

This further suggests that Apple will drop support for 32-bit applications with iOS 11 this year, as hinted at by the lack of 32-bit apps in App Store search results.

Eddy Cue will probably have something to say about Apple Music.