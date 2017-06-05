We were powerless to resist Real firepower, says Allegri

Yet at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday, he joined the managerial immortals as Madrid’s 4-1 rout of Juventus made him the first coach to win successive European Cups since the great Arrigo Sacchi of AC Milan in 1989 and 1990.

Zidane, 44, led Madrid to glory in last season’s Champions League less than 5 months after succeeding Rafael Benitez to take up his first managerial role.

The emphatic nature of Madrid’s victory removed some of the gloss from Mario Mandzukic’s sensational equalizer for Juve, which cancelled out Ronaldo’s 20th-minute opener. His tally now reads as – 406 goals for Real Madrid in 394 games; 118 goals for Manchester United in 292 games; five goals for Sporting Lisbon in 31 matches; and for his country, 71 goals in 138 games.

It was Zidane’s stunning volley against Bayer Leverkusen that won Real the 2002 title in Glasgow, while a year ago, five months after replacing Rafael Benitez as coach, he breathed new life into a demotivated team and took them to the Champions League trophy.

As well as solidifying their status as the most successful club in the history of the competition, Madrid completed a first La Liga and Champions League double for 59 years and became the first side to retain the trophy in the Champions League era.

The panic may been started by the explosion of a loud firecracker that was mistaken for a bomb, a Reuters witness said. Today is a historic day for all Madridistas, for the players, for me, for all our family. I’m very happy – an incredible season, we’ve won trophies. “It’s been a hard season and I’ve worked hard”.

“Of course I am staying, we must think now about next year”, Zidane said. We went out for the second half with a lot of desire and that was reflected on the pitch. This season, they have been consistently great in a way that Real Madrid haven’t been for 59 years.

“But I’m extremely happy and I’m very grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to coach these fantastic players”. “There is a lot of talent, but the key has been hard work, and thinking that when you think you are going to achieve things working hard, with this squad it is possible”. But Real Madrid were impressive in the second half. We played very well in the first half, we thought we had enough to win the game. “And in the second half we did that”.

Local boy Bale made a late cameo appearance, coming on for Karim Benzema in the 77th minute with the job done. So I am very happy.

Real’s World Cup-winning midfielder Toni Kroos also hailed Ronaldo after the game: “Everybody knows that he is very important”.

Dermot Corrigan is a Madrid-based football writer who covers La Liga and the Spain national team for ESPN FC.