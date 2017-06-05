Wee Ginger Dug: Theresa May’s selfish election is spectacularly backfiring

British Prime Minister Theresa May came under sustained pressure over the Conservative Party’s record on public sector pay, mental health services and social care during BBC1s Question Time broadcast less than a week before polling day.

SCULLY: Well the first week or two of the election campaign, it seemed as if the only question was whether Theresa May and the conservatives were going to win big or win very, very big.

But after the changes attracted criticism and were dubbed a “dementia tax” by critics, Mrs May performed a u-turn and committed to a cap on the total costs people would face.

The Ipsos MORI poll found May’s personal ratings had fallen, although she still held a 15-point lead over Corbyn on who would make the better prime minister.

When May stunned financial markets and political opponents by calling the snap election, her poll ratings indicated she could be on course to win a landslide majority on a par with the 1983 majority of 144 won by Margaret Thatcher.

She said: “I’m being honest with you in terms of saying we will put extra money into the NHS but there isn’t a magic money tree that we can shake that suddenly provides for everthing that people want”.

She added: “My party is the only party that is going to respect the will of the British people, get on with the job and deliver a successful Brexit”.

Challenged about shadow worldwide trade secretary Barry Gardiner’s assertion that the United Kingdom would “absolutely be poorer” after Brexit, Mr Corbyn said: “I don’t think we necessarily would be poorer”. Our plans are to cut taxes. He said that austerity had hit public services and left people worse off with the rich being unaffected. Corbyn has already said he would not entertain the idea of forming a coalition, which complicates matters for May. He said not enough had been invested in skills training. So it’s not entirely clear that even these terrorist attacks will necessarily play into the conservatives’ perceived long-term advantage on security issues.

He denied that companies might leave when faced with increased taxation.

A swing in favour of Corbyn has Labour supporters overjoyed. He said he wanted an education system which offered opportunities.

The Labour leader insisted he would not strike a deal with SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon and was working for a majority Labour government.