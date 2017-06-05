West Virginia beats Maryland 8-5 in NCAA elimination game

West Virginia rallied from a four-run deficit and then withstood a furious ninth-inning comeback attempt to defeat Maryland, 8-5, on Sunday at David F. Couch Ballpark and eliminate the Terps from the Winston-Salem Regional of the NCAA baseball tournament.

Hanging on what could have been his final performance in the old gold and blue, Sigman pitched his heart out for his team.

That offense came in handy as No. 4 seed OH (31-27) finally broke through against Hjelle (10-3) in the eighth on Rudy Rott’s three-run homer. The right-hander struck out the next three batters to keep West Virginia off the board.

Galusky’s second home run, a solo shot in the eighth with one out to left-center, capped the day offensively for the Mountaineers.

Catcher Justin Morris, who hit a two-run home run in Saturday’s win over UMBC, worked a walk to lead off the frame.

Brandon Gum had a two-run homer and an RBI double to lead third-seeded Maryland (38-23).

However, WVU got on the board in the sixth. The seventh began with a leadoff double by junior left fielder Kyle Davis, and a single by Zarbnisky followed.

West Virginia did bounce right back as they added a run of their own courtesy of an RBI ground out from Cole Austin.

Trailing 4-0 against the Terrapins, WVU scored once in the sixth inning and trailed 4-3 after seven innings.

The never-quit Mountaineers completed the rally in the eighth. A groundout advanced him to second, and he scored the tying run on a double to left-center by senior first baseman Jackson Cramer.

With a 4-1 lead, Myers relieved freshman right-handed starter Alek Manoah. But the Mountaineers weren’t done there. With the bases loaded, Kyle Gray drew a walk to push the lead to 7-4. He is 3-5 with a 4.34 ERA this season in 14 games, including 13 starts. We had eight innings yesterday without scoring a run and the same thing happened the first five or six today. WVU (34-24) will face the victor between Wake Forest and UMBC – a game scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Friday – in a 7 p.m. Saturday tilt to be broadcast on ESPN3. If necessary, a final game will be played on Monday, June 4, at 7 p.m., to crown a regional champion.