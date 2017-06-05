What is Bethesda’s “bleeding edge AAA freemium” game?

The source also talks about a sort of “interconnected universe” focused on Starfield, The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, even though it is not clear how Bethesda intends to link these three series.

A listing on ZeniMax, Bethesda’s parent company, indicates that the company is looking for a “Manager in Game Performance to join the Montreal-based team that exceeds the standards and pushes the boundaries of AAA freemium game development“, where the role of this manager will mostly be to “envision, evolve, and operate monetization strategies, targeting the intersection of revenue generation goals and quality player experience”.

It seems unlikely that this AAA freemium game is the mobile title, as job listings for that game tend to reference mobile game development and don’t use the term AAA.

“Ideally, you will have experience defining and operating online game business models, and have a deep understanding of player interactions with those models, both at the individual and community levels”. Bethesda will hold its conference of E3 2017 on Monday, June 11 at 9 PM PT, so in less than ten days we will know more.