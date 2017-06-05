What to expect at Apple’s WWDC 2017

The voice-powered virtual assistant, which powers Amazon’s Echo speakers, can also now schedule reminders so you don’t forget to take the trash out in the morning or pay your credit card bill, for instance. But now, you can actually name those timers by simply saying “Alexa, set a chicken timer”, or “Alexa, set a pasta timer”. Alexa will then tell you when each is ready. You can set quick reminders without having to write down anything or even pick up your smartphone. It’s a big deal if you’re heavily invested in Apple’s ecosystem, although the timing is definitely… convenient, Engadget said.

While you could already ask Alexa to set an alarm for you, previously you will have to guess what that was for (which may defeat the goal for the forgetful ones).

Named Timers are also handy for daily tasks, cooking especially. According to the site’s unnamed sources, Amazon will ship more than 10 million Echo speakers in 2017.

With a new update on Thursday, the e-commerce giant said that Alexa can now set timers and reminders, the latter of which is a feature Amazon (“amzn“) said was one of the most requested for the voice assistant.

On Friday, Digitimes set its sights on the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and the rest of the smart speakers in the company’s lineup.

You can alter and cancel active timers by voice or in the app.

The update comes after Amazon rolled out a similar Alexa Skill in the United States during the 2016 Presidential Election. With Echo, there’s no need to search for your phone just to check the time. Here’s all you need to know about the new commands and features that this update will bring. The Echo won’t just tell you the current temperature, but it also gives you information about the high and low temperatures for the day.

Reminders and lists might seem basic, but people use smart assistants for pretty simple stuff.