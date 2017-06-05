What To Expect At Apple WWDC 2017?

Apple WWDC 2017: What time is the keynote event and where is it taking place?

Just like Echo with Alexa, a Siri-endowed speaker is expected to tie in with other smart and connected devices in the home and allow voice command control of various compatible IOT products and for Apple to push services to users through these. Everything that went into making the software and apps experience was usually discussed at the WWDC conference. Stay tuned for all of the latest news from the event, as it happens. What does that mean for iOS’s user-interface design?

Many rumors point towards this year’s WWDC being more consumer focused than before.

Apple said it has paid out more than US$70bil (RM299.68bil) to app developers since opening its App Store in 2008, and that the ecosystem is still growing. Will Apple be jumping into the HULU, Netflix space next when it come to Apple TV as well across other devices via iTunes.

You can also use an Apple TV streaming device, provided it’s a second- or third-generation device with software 6.2 or later or the latest, fourth-generation Apple TV.

Eddy Cue will probably have something to say about Apple Music.

Where is the MacOS headed now?

Another thing we’re curious about is some sort of augmented-reality or camera developer platform. A MacBook with dynamic E-Ink keyboard, rumoured since a year ago, is apparently in the pipeline for 2018 as well. The challenges thus far included compatibility issues with Fusion Drives, for instance.

A new version of iOS, Apple’s operating system for the iPhone and iPad, is a near certainty.

This is more about a slightly bad timing. There is a widespread feeling that the OS, which has been around for 10 years now, should see a much wider and deeper update than the routine ones dished out year after year. This puts the MacBooks at a bit of a disadvantage. Alexa has not yet officially made its way across the world to other countries, but in the US, users have been seen to greatly enjoy using the voice-controlled speaker and assistant. The MacBooks themselves may see a hardware refresh.

A solution to the MacBook Air conundrum is what we are keeping our eyes peeled for. The Cupertino-based giant is reported to launch a new Siri smart speaker, which will compete with the likes of Amazon Echo and Google Home along with a long-awaited update for its MackBook series and new iPad tablets.

Apple rolled out a new iPad this spring but didn’t touch its iPad Pro lineup, which is getting suspiciously old.

A bigger iPad Pro which may be 10.5 inch screen.