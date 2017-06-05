What To Expect From WWDC 2017 Keynote

For 15 years Apple held this conference in San Francisco now they planned it in San Jose. However, with the iPhone 10th year anniversary going on, we may also expect a complete visual overhaul as part of a special iPhone update. The rumor mill has churned out whispers on everything from a major new build of iOS, to new MacBook Pros, to Apple’s take on the Amazon Echo/Google Home speaker concept. You park yourself here on Monday and we’ll keep you up to date on all the announcements and help you understand what every new feature and enhancement means for your Apple-loving life.

“All four of Apple’s big platforms are on yearly release cycles, with announcements in June, developer previews shortly thereafter and public releases in the fall”. Users can also expect improvement in the iPad with the introduction of support for multiple user accounts. It has been two years since Apple updated the device.

Previously, Apple released their iPad Pro in November of 2015, but now they are making a new entry on the tablet market with the iPad Pro 2 that is believed to be releasing this June.

Besides the focus on software developments at WWDC 2017, it may also look at introducing some hardware changes. What is sure is that Apple will make TVOS ready for their new streaming shows such as Carpool Karaoke. We pretty much always start bringing back photos and commentary from around the event before the keynote actually starts.

Recent reports suggest that the Cupertino firm might retain the current design of MacBook Pro as the upgrade will come with the internals.

Apple WWDC 2017: Requirements for watching livestream on Apple device? . Even AppleTV and iPods are supported as well. Apple is also expected to announce a new wireless keyboard with a touch bar built in.A 10.5-inch iPad ProAn update to the iPad Pro is expected. We may also hear the first word of when Apple TV programs like Carpool Karaoke will be released and possibly other programs to be released.