What will happen to the Green Climate Fund without the US?

In his first tweet, Blankfein wrote: “Today’s decision is a setback for the environment and for the US’s leadership position in the world”.

A top European Union official says the EU and China believe that President Donald Trump made a mistake by pulling the United States out of a landmark global climate agreement.

However, Mrs May came under fire for not adding her name to a joint statement issued by the leaders of France, Germany and Italy to say that the Paris climate accord can not be renegotiated as President Trump has demanded.

At their short summit, the European Union and China – two of the world’s major polluters – are set to issue a statement reaffirming their stance on global warming following Trump’s announcement Thursday. “So, we can’t build the plants, but they can, according to this agreement”.

But he said that the poorest nations, from Afghanistan to Zambia, had no plans to quit the Paris Agreement.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres asserted on Friday that climate change is “undeniable” as he strongly urged all governments across the world to “stay the course” and remain committed to implementing the ambitious deal.

Other world leaders have reacted with anger and defiance after President Trump announced that the United States, the world’s second biggest carbon emitter, was quitting the 2015 Paris climate agreement. “On the contrary. We in Germany, Europe and the world will combine our forces more resolutely than ever to address and successfully tackle challenges for humanity such as climate change”.

“We don’t want other leaders and other countries laughing at us any more“.

He added that Trump’s decision to give up on the climate change accord was a political, rather than an economic one. State Department data for 2015 say that the United States provided $2.6 billion in public funds towards climate finance.

“We think the Paris Accord reflects the widest agreement of the worldwide community with regards to climate change, and parties should cherish this hard-won outcome”, Hua Chunying, ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson said at the regular ministry briefing on Friday.

It appears, he says, that the White House cherry picked the lowest number they could find among studies that explored the impact of the climate accord. On Friday, a host of USA states, cities, and companies vowed to live up to the terms of the deal.

“The relevant MIT researchers believe that the Paris agreement is an unprecedented and vital effort by almost 200 countries to respond to the urgent threat of global climate change”, MIT said in a statement Thursday evening.

But now it seems that Trump’s decisions have gone too far against the Disney CEO’s principles. “There is no backsliding on the Paris Agreement”, Juncker told the conference before a meeting with Li and European Council chief Donald Tusk.