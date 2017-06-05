When is Game 3 of the NBA Finals?

Durant matched his postseason career high with 38 points in Game 1 to go with eight rebounds and eight assists, becoming the first player to post a 38-8-8 or better since Kobe Bryant went 40-8-8 in the 2009 Finals against Orlando. “I’m not going to stop doing that”. “So when you’re playing against a risky team like we are playing in the Warriors, and they have great pieces, just got to stay disciplined, understand that every possession is all out, and we’ll be fine”.

It did in the 2015 Finals, when the Cavaliers stole Game 2 after a loss in Game 1.

LeBron James had a simple explanation for what stood out in Game 1 of the NBA Finals: KD. At the end of the day, if you win the last game, you had a great season. We’re going to seek him out, get him the ball, and guys got to defend him. He’s taken only 5.6 shots per game but made 57.7 percent. Behind another pair of spectacular performances from Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson’s emergence from a playoffs-long shooting slump, the Warriors came away with a 132-113 victory over the Cavaliers in Steve Kerr’s return to active duty as Golden State’s coach. “We just have to get better”, James said.

“This team, playing against the Warriors, you just can’t play hard”, Thompson said. They led 60-52 at halftime despite Cleveland committing 12 turnovers and allowing Golden State 11 offensive rebounds.

Golden State was so good that Lue called them the best team he has seen.

The Cavaliers can level the series by winning game two Sunday before the series shifts to Cleveland for two games next week.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue says he wasn’t even aware of the team’s uniform scheme for Game 2, though noted, “they love those jerseys”. “I mean, you don’t step over a grown man”. It is what it is.

Thursday was the first time since November 8, in a 110-106 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, that Thompson went scoreless while failing to grab at least five rebounds. “But that’s what stands out”. Among that group, the 2017 playoff True Shooting Percentages of Curry (.672) and Durant (.669) rank first and fourth, respectively. LeBron James is up to 20 points, 11 assists and six rebounds for the Cavaliers.

“I’ve seen a lot of great teams, and they rank right up there”. So, I know we can play better. We know were capable of playing a lot better.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (63-33 SU, 44-48-4 ATS, 56-39-1 O/U): Cleveland imported talent during the regular season in an effort to get James the help he desired but point guard Deron Williams, shooting guard Kyle Korver and power forward Derrick Williams combined to go scoreless on 0-of-9 shooting off the bench in Game 1.

Third quarter, 5:46, 86-82 Warriors: The Cavs are back within four after another good response to a Warriors run. Apparently for Curry, he’ll take advantage of any chance he gets for a quick snooze.

The series resumes on Sunday in Oakland and Lue is confident in the Cavs’ ability to make adjustments after getting an up-close look at the Warriors.

Still, as we head into Game Two, anyone who picked the Cavs in seven has to be unnerved by the likely answers to the following three questions.

James enters Game 2 against Golden State having been part of 58 road playoff wins.

If I score six points a game and it gets us four wins and an National Basketball Association championship, I can do that every year,  Thompson said.

Today’s National Basketball Association isn’t the sort of league where someone is going to clothesline Durant or any other Warrior to send some sort of overly physical message.

And they can’t commit 20 turnovers.

And, thanks to Kerr’s decision Sunday, they’ll get them – or not – with their leader back on the sidelines again.

The Cavs, meanwhile, have historically thrived on adversity.

There were a handful of times Cleveland was more focused on Curry and the 3-point shooters, but Durant made them pay with six first-half dunks.