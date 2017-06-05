White House Messaging Problem Is the Messenger-in-Chief

The White House on Wednesday took its first public steps to cordon off response efforts to the Russian Federation probe from the day-to-day work of the administration, acknowledging openly that President Donald Trump had hired an outside attorney to handle the swirling controversy.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer says Trump will meet with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on June 9 for “a working visit”. But Mr. McGahn is not perceived as a peer by Mr. Trump, unlike Mr. Kasowitz, whom the president respects for building a successful business.

All questions about the ongoing investigation pertaining to Trump team’s contacts with Russian officials will reportedly be referred to Trump’s lawyer. Going forward, he said, all questions about the FBI investigation into Russian Federation would have to be referred to outside counsel.

Commentator Van Jones, they noted, mused aloud on an earlier CNN segment about when the White House was going to “put him out of his misery”.

Spicer’s evasive posture has given many pundits an opening to do one of the things that have him so frustrated: speculate about impending changes to the White House press briefing or a reorganization of the communications team, including formalizing the reduced length of the Q&A portion. “I know that some administration officials are saying ‘Well, that’s standard procedure.’ I don’t think it’s standard procedure before the inauguration of the president of the United States by someone who is not in an appointed position”.

Trump tweeted just after midnight on Wednesday: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe“. Trump also Twitter-spewed about abolishing the filibuster, which he indicated Democrats would do if they had the chance, and urged the GOP to do so to “get health care and TAX CUTS approved, fast and easy”. The relationship had already begun to suffer over Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, which Kushner pushed for, and over Kushner’s desire to see White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon and press secretary Sean Spicer fired, according to the newspaper. “It’s bad for the prospects of calm at the White House”.

However, Trump has privately and publicly pinned much of the blame for his administration’s woes on the communications effort.

Fresh off Trump’s first official trip overseas, his administration is looking for ways to respond more aggressively to allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and revelations of possible ties between Trump’s campaign and Moscow.

Kushner, is one of Trump’s closest advisers.