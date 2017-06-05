White House official: Trump plans to pull USA from Paris deal

Trump himself kept everyone in suspense, saying he was still listening to “a lot of people both ways”.

The White House signalled that Trump was likely to decide on exiting the global pact – fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges – though top aides were divided. And the final decision may not be entirely clear-cut: Aides were still deliberating on “caveats in the language”, one official said. “Our world is a mess”, Guterres said.

“Many times I’ve made the argument that climate action actually creates jobs and creates growth, which is what the United States want, what Canada wants – it’s what every country wants”.

“They’re going to make their own decision, but we all need to be moving forward”. China has overtaken the U.S.in transitioning to renewable energy, generating a fifth of its electricity from renewable sources.

In a letter sent hours before Trump was due to announce on Thursday whether the US would pull out of the accord, the five leaders say the effects of global warming are already visible in all parts of our planet.

The President’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement harms our island state most of all.

American corporate leaders have also appealed to the businessman-turned-president to stay.

Hundreds of high-profile businesses have spoken out in favor of the deal, including Apple, Google and Walmart. Even fossil fuel companies such as Exxon Mobil, BP and Shell say the United States should abide by the deal.

Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama enacted the deal without U.S. Senate ratification.

Scott Vaughan, president of the International Institute for Sustainable Development, said the USA withdrawal would be a blow to Paris and climate change policy around the world because, until recently, it had been the leader on the file.

“We believe that it would be important for the U.S. not to leave the Paris agreement”, Guterres said in response to a question following his address at New York University.

“President Obama made a bad deal, and President Trump can do better”, Harris said.

Touting the Paris Climate Agreement a year ago, President Barack Obama called the deal a “turning point” and “the best possible shot to save the one planet we’ve got”.

That fight has played out within Trump’s administration in an extraordinarily public deliberation.

A day earlier, Trump on return from his maiden overseas trip met with Pruitt.

The “stay-in” camp, which included Trump’s daughter Ivanka, chief economic adviser Gary Cohn, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry, had argued the United States could reduce its voluntary emission-cuts targets while still keeping a voice within the accord. Senior adviser Jared Kushner generally thinks the deal is bad but would like to find a way to see if US emissions targets can be changed.

“China and the European Union. will implement the agreement”, a senior European Union official told reporters on Wednesday, on condition of anonymity.

He said he will strengthen North-South, South-South and other partnerships to implement the Paris Agreement.

Trump has several options, climate experts said.

At home in America, the U.S. Conference of Mayors said it strongly opposed the decision and said mayors will continue efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions blamed for global warming.

Barbara Hendricks said other countries will fill the leadership void left by the United States but none will be expected to make up the shortfall in emissions reductions caused by Washington’s exit.

President Donald Trump speaks about the US role in the Paris climate change accord, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.

On Twitter, Trump teased the announcement of his decision as imminent this week.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said it is “absolutely essential” that the world unite to combat the threat from climate change.

When asked on Tuesday whether Trump believes human activity is contributing to climate change, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters, “Honestly, I haven’t asked him that. Climate solutions provide opportunities that are unmatchable”.

According to the Associated Press’s findings, calculations show that up to 3 billion tonnes of extra carbon dioxide could be in the air within a year – enough to melt Arctic ice faster, raise sea levels, and trigger more severe weather.

The Sierra Club’s executive director, Michael Brune, called the expected move a “historic mistake which our grandchildren will look back on with stunned dismay at how a world leader could be so divorced from reality and morality”.

Other European leaders issued more explicit appeals to the USA government not to abandon worldwide measures against climate change. The decision has no direct impact on major US regulations on power plants and auto rules now aimed at reducing carbon emissions, although those are now under review by Trump as well.

NY and California have already pledged to combat climate change without the Trump administration’s support. “Protecting the environment and growing the economy are not mutually exclusive”.