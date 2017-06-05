White House weighs blocking Comey’s testimony

Comey is widely expected to be asked about conversations in which the president reportedly pressured him to drop an investigation into Trump’s former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, whose ties to Russian Federation are under scrutiny.

Democrats accused Trump of firing Comey to shut down the Russian Federation investigation, without acknowledging that they had also criticized his handling of Clinton’s email scandal, with some even calling for his removal. But legal experts have said that Mr. Trump has a weak case to invoke executive privilege because he has publicly addressed his conversations with Mr. Comey, and any such move could carry serious political risks. But such a maneuver would draw a backlash and could be challenged in court, they said. “That actually weakens his argument against executive privilege”.

Executive privilege stems from the Supreme Court’s opinion in the 1974 case United States vs. Nixon that, per CNN, recognized the “President and those who assist him must be free to explore alternatives in the process of shaping policies and making decisions and to do so in a way many would be unwilling to express except privately”.

Mr. Trump could still move to block the testimony next week, given his history of changing his mind at the last minute about major decisions.

While the department has compiled a long list of candidates for the White House, there has been no “clear framework or logic for who was interviewed and why”, said one of the sources. Now that he is out of government, the president has few tools to stop him from doing so, unless Comey or the Senate Intelligence Committee decide to honor a possible privilege assertion.

Have presidents invoked executive privilege in the past? But it has been invoked by presidents since George Washington to withhold private White House deliberations and records from Congress. President Barack Obama used the legal authority once, during congressional inquiries after weapons ended up in the possession of Mexican gun cartels.

In his letter to Trump, Rosenstein called Comey “an articulate and persuasive speaker”.

Legal experts told The Times that Trump does not have a strong case to invoke the privilege due to his public acknowledgement of his conversations with Comey. Trump could argue that discussions with Comey pertained to national security and had the expectation of privacy.

In particular, Comey is preparing to answer questions over memos he drafted detailing some of his conversations with Trump.

The initial decision to fire Comey presented similar concerns and pitfalls for the administration as the current decision whether or not to try to halt his testimony does. Critics have said that such pressure could potentially amount to obstruction of justice. While the justices said conversations between presidents and top aides were presumed confidential, they said the privilege is not absolute.

Typically a president uses executive privilege to prevent government employees from releasing information.