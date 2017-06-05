Who are the victims of the London terror attack?

Three terrorists wearing stab-proof vests drove a van into pedestrians at 50mph on London Bridge before attacking revellers with hunting knives.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told reporters that seven members of the public have died, in addition to the three suspects who used a van to attack people on London Bridge then stabbed others in the almost Borough Market Saturday night.

The so-called Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

London police arrested 12 people in the Barking district of east London in connection with the attack and raids were continuing there, the force said. Some 21 of the 48 people who were injured were still seriously ill in hospital. Twenty-one remained in critical condition Sunday. A French national was also confirmed dead.

European leaders have voiced solidarity with the British government and expressed condolences to the victims in the London attacks that left six dead.

Christine Archibald, 30, would have had “no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death”, her family said as they paid tribute to her. The Metropolitan Police also urged people to avoid the London Bridge and Borough Market as the areas have been cordoned off to continue with the investigation.

British police say they will release the names of the three men who killed seven people in London “as soon as operationally possible”, adding that searches are continuing in four properties.

“Firstly as a parent and human being my heart goes out to the victims, I can not imagine their pain and anguish. Evil, evil people”, he told The Guardian newspaper. Three men reportedly exited the van and began stabbing the bystanders on the bridge and in Borough Market near the bridge.

Instead they “started kicking them, punching them and took out knives”.

“It was a rampage, ‘ he said, adding that he heard a shout of: ‘This is for Allah”. French President Emmanuel Macron said French citizens were among the casualties, but did not provide specifics.

Among those stabbed was a British Transport Police officer, who was one of the first responders on the scene and received injuries to his face.

A vigil will be held in the capital on Monday.

With three terror attacks in as many months, and five credible plots thwarted by police, it is hard to deny that Daesh and other groups have targeted Britain for a surge in violence. Grande and other stars performed Sunday night at a benefit concert for victims under tight security in Manchester. “They want democracy halted”, Corbyn said in Carlisle, northern England.

Britain’s official terrorism threat level was raised from “severe” to “critical” after the Manchester attack, meaning an attack may be imminent.

Prime minister Theresa May promised tough new policies to combat extremism and harsher sentences for terrorism-related offences.

The president’s statements drew harsh criticism from United Kingdom leaders, adding to fissures opened by Trump’s recent trip to Europe and withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

The ruling Conservatives and the main opposition Labour party suspended national campaign events for the day, but May insisted the election would go ahead as planned on Thursday.

The attack in central London came just weeks after a suicide bombing at a concert in Manchester left 22 dead, and it recalled an attack in March when a man drove a vehicle into pedestrians near the seat of Parliament, killing five.

Trump was not done, however, inanely tweeting, “Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now?” He promoted a proposed travel ban on visitors from six mostly Muslim countries and refugees from around the world that has been blocked by USA courts.