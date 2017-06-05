Why is Lebanon trying to ban ‘Wonder Woman’?

“Wonder Woman“, one of the best-reviewed superhero movies in recent memories, is the latest edition in DC Films’ onscreen universe. The call stirred controversy and debate days before the highly anticipated D.C. Comics American superhero film was set to premiere.

The film is the first to focus on Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, who we met in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and she’s ready to give women the role models that they need to look up to.

Warner Bros., the studio releasing the film, declined comment, the AP reports.

“The greatest thing about Wonder Woman is how good, and kind, and loving she is, yet none of that negates any of her power”.

Lebanon’s National News Agency reported the ministry as saying “necessary measures” had been adopted to ban the film. If the ban does go through in Lebanon, an official says that the announcement will ultimately come from the country’s interior minister on the recommendation from the aforementioned committee. Posters of the film and digital billboards have sprouted up around the Lebanese capital. This year, the Egyptian movie Mawlana and the Lebanese movie Beach House were both banned in Lebanon.

The news follows calls from the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement in Lebanon to ban the screening of the film due to its Israeli lead.

Lebanon does not recognize the State of Israel and does not accept Israeli passports or passports indicating a person has entered Israel.

Especially after she showed public support for Israeli troops as the country led a military offensive in Gaza back in 2014. Religious institutions also have a say in artwork with religious references. The movie is still set to open as scheduled in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain.

The Israeli actress appeared in reprisals of the Fast and Furious, none of them were banned in Lebanon.

According to the AP, Gadot, a former Miss Israel, once served in the Israel Defense Forces.

While Wonder Woman is, overall, an American enterprise tied to US companies DC Entertainment and Warner Bros., Gadot's role is seen as a problem by the boycott group.

The same campaigners sought to bar “Batman vs. Superman“, which was shown in Lebanese theaters.