Will Bruin scores in 69th, Sounders beat Dynamo 1-0

Houston (7-6-2) remained winless on the road (0-6-1).

Seattle’s 27-year-old striker had every reason to be in a jovial mood. The Dynamo fell on the road for the sixth time in seven tries as they dropped more points in Seattle late Sunday night, losing 1-0 to the Sounders on a 69th-minute Will Bruin header.

The icing on the cake?

Seattle, without Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris due to global duty, spent much of the time working the ball around before finally completing a long switch and trying to cross it to Bruin, who desperately wanted a goal against his former team. “[Against the Dynamo], it makes it a little sweeter”.

Will Bruin celebrates after scoring what proved to be the victor. “It was cool just seeing how loud [the fans] were and when I gave them the two thumbs up I could tell they got a little louder, so that was pretty fun”.

“We had some good build-up play for it”.

“He’s a tough kid, so I don’t think he was anxious about it”, Schmetzer said. “He wasn’t anxious about it”. “But we were anxious about how it would affect his movement, his running balance, and some of those things. Some of those things we were what we were concerned about, but he proved tonight that he was willing to sacrifice and get on the end of a header and challenge with a bunch of big defenders”.

Frei has five clean sheets this season, and his last three have all been in 1-0 wins.

The Seattle Sounders overcame the Houston Dynamo in MLS action Sunday, while a nine-man Orlando City side earned a draw against the Chicago Fire. “We kept them at bay today”.

The game became another example of the Dynamo being unable to come up with consistent, meditated possession, and showed their need for more efficient off-the-ball movement. Their next game is June 13 in the US Open Cup.

Stay on topic – This helps keep the thread focused on the discussion at hand.