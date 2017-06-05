Will Trump Block Comey’s Testimony? White House Aides Don’t Know

The possibility of Trump invoking his executive privilege first materialized after White House counselor Kellyanne Conway acknowledged in an interview that Comey’s testimony would be a “clarifying moment”, but when it came to invoking executive privilege, said that “the president will make that decision”.

Mr. Comey, who was sacked by Mr. Trump last month, has been called to testify Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is conducting a wide-ranging investigation into how the Russian government meddled in the presidential election and whether Mr. Trump’s associates colluded with the Russians.

In the NBC interview, Putin was asked about reports of Trump adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner’s attempt to set up a secret communications channel with Russian Federation.

“It would be unthinkable if the president actually did what was reported, asked FBI Director Comey to, in effect, back off of at least the investigation into General Flynn”, Warner said. “There weren’t even any reports”.

"That's it. I didn't even really talk to him".

Trump has called the investigation into alleged ties between his campaign and Russian Federation a “witch hunt” created to undermine the legitimacy of his electoral win.

Putin downplayed Flynn’s appearance with him at a December 2015 gala dinner in honor of the Russian television network Russia Today (RT), which USA officials consider a state-run propaganda outlet.

“It’s taking up a great deal of time”, said Collins, citing three different trips she’s already taken to the Central Intelligence Agency to review raw intelligence. He said he had yet to see any evidence of Russian meddling and drew a connection between the allegations against Russia and the theory that USA intelligence agencies arranged the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they did not want to be identified discussing a decision that had not been announced. The public hearing is expected to shed light on his private conversations with Trump in the weeks before his dismissal, including any discussion about the Flynn investigation.

“Clearly, it would be very, very troubling if the president of the United States is interfering in investigations that affect potentially the president and his closest associates”, said Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican on the Intelligence Committee, said she also wants to understand “the tone, the exact words that were spoken” between Trump and Comey because the context is “so important”. Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CBS’s “Face the Nation” program on Sunday.

The Senate intelligence committee also has invited top spy and law enforcement officials to testify Wednesday at a hearing about the federal law governing foreign intelligence collection. The president fired Comey in early May, saying, “Regardless of recommendation, I was going to fire him”, referencing a report by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein recommending the FBI director be fired for mishandling the email investigation into former Sec. of State Hillary Clinton.

Trump later fired Comey, prompting the appointment of Robert Mueller, Comey’s predecessor as FBI director, as a special counsel to investigate the extent of Russia’s interference in the USA election, whether there was collusion with the Trump campaign and whether Trump attempted to obstruct the investigation. But legal experts have said that Mr. Trump has a weak case to invoke executive privilege because he has publicly addressed his conversations with Mr. Comey, and any such move could carry serious political risks.

Democrats have said that Mr. Trump’s conversations with Mr. Comey show that the president was trying to obstruct the F.B.I.’s investigation into Mr. Flynn, who is under scrutiny for calls he had with the Russian ambassador and for work he did for a firm that had ties to the Turkish government. Trump’s argument in favor of privilege also may be overcome because the investigation is focused on corruption and possible obstruction of justice. Blunt appeared on “Fox News Sunday”.