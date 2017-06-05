Williamson scores century against Australia

Handed a draw in their opening Champions Trophy clash after rain intervened, Australia was looking vulnerable with Kane Williamson hitting a ton as the Kiwis posted an impressive total before the Aussies staggered their way to 3/53 before rain came to their rescue.

Australia face Bangladesh in a crucial Group A match on Monday at the Oval in south London, just a few miles south of London Bridge, where assailants drove a van into pedestrians at high speed before stabbing revellers.

The teams took a point apiece, a result that most benefits Group A rivals England. “We still had a lot of work to do and they’ve got a quality bowling attack as well. So we perhaps got away with one“.

But his run out sparked a slump that saw the Blackcaps dismissed for 291 after losing their last seven wickets for 37 runs in 35 balls.

“The guys were going well with the ball in hand and it would have been interesting to see how it unfolded but we can’t control the weather”, he said.

Williamson, who played the second fiddle till Ronchi was at the crease, then took the onus on himself to guide New Zealand’s innings and together with Ross Taylor (46) played aggressively to share 99 runs in just 18.1 overs for the second wicket.

Josh Hazlewood was the best of the bowlers with 6-52 from nine overs.

Pat Cummins of Australia bowls during the ICC Champions Trophy match at Edgbaston.

It’s a familiar scenario for the Black Caps who needed victory over the hosts four years ago in Cardiff to progress to the semifinals.

Williamson underscored his status as one of the players to watch in this tournament, easing into his 97-ball innings before splattering Australia’s much-feared pace attack around Edgbaston with an array of shots. Those two defeats came in the 2004 and 2009 Champions Trophy games.

That left the New Zealanders still well-placed on 254-4 but a late-innings flourish failed to materialize.

Fast bowler Adam Milne was the pick of the Kiwi bowlers with figures of 2/9 in two overs.

Williamson batted through the productive period of the New Zealand innings.

“I think we play pretty well in these situations usually so hopefully we have a good win against Bangladesh and then it’s probably a big decider against England“. Hopefully it was a little bit of rust and hopefully that’s gone now and we can carry on playing the way we have.

“It’s a pretty quick tournament, so you can’t really afford too many, well, a washout, really, or a loss”.

But Australia were dealt a massive blow in the first delivery of the next over in the form of Warner, who edged one to Luke Ronchi behind the stumps of the bowling of Trent Boult.