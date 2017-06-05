Willie Walsh breaks silence on British Airways fiasco

BA CEO Alex Cruz said on Monday that he was “profusely sorry”, and that the problems were due to a power surge that also knocked out its back-up systems and had nothing to do with outsourcing.

“There was a total loss of power at the data centre”.

This led to IT staff having to rebuild servers to get services back to normal.

The report cited senior company sources saying the power failure was a “big miss” and were looking for an independent inquiry into who was responsible for the integrity of critical computer systems.

Flight compensation website Flightright.com said that BA would likely have to pay approximately €61m (£53m) in compensation under European Union rules, a figure that does not include the cost of reimbursing customers for hotel stays.

The airline has been criticised for not promising full compensation to all those affected.

But customers looking to claim non-flight related expenses have been told to claim through their travel insurance first.

Passengers, some of whom had spent the night at London’s Heathrow Airport, faced frustrating waits to learn if and when they could fly out.

The airline came under criticism on Friday for muddying the waters regarding the compensation process by directing customers – of which some 75,000 were affected last weekend – to their travel insurers before submitting claims to BA.

“It’s shown that they have poor risk management – this was an illustration of what not to do”.

Is the airline obligated to cover the cost of your flight and when does your travel insurance kick-in?

Such troubles give an advantage to newer airlines such as Ryanair, a cost-cutting BA rival that focuses on short haul budget flights.

One way you can find out if your particular British Airways flight qualifies for compensation is by using a free tool such as refundme’s flight compensation calculator.

“People affected by the disruption should be able to claim compensation and refunds for any expenses as simply as possible, not being passed from pillar to post”.

“There was no-one from BA there until the evening, we finally found someone, they checked their systems and said that the bag wasn’t at Dallas and looked like it was still at Heathrow”.

An investigation into the incident at International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (LON:IAG) unit is likely to centre on human error, rather than equipment failure, The Times has revealed.