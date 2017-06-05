Win for May depends on election turnout

She called a snap parliamentary election for June 8 – three years early – arguing that a bigger majority for her Conservative Party will strengthen Britain’s hand in Brexit negotiations with the other 27 European Union nations.

“What has impressed me – and there is a real similarity between what he has done and what I did – is he has taken on the establishment of the Labour Party, he has gone to the grassroots and he has tried to transform that party … and that is exactly what I am trying to do”, Sanders said.

Yet, as voting day looms, those fears are looking less and less likely. But in the last month or so, things are gradually starting to go a bit wrong for the conservatives.

Labour support has surged in the polls, rising by around eight points in the polling average.

The Ipsos MORI poll found May’s personal ratings had fallen, although she still held a 15-point lead over Corbyn over who would make the better prime minister. And secondly, could the polls just be wrong?

However, if the latest polls are wrong – and they have previously underestimated Conservative support – and May wins a sizeable victory, she will ax current finance minister Philip Hammond and replace him with interior minister Amber Rudd, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson hit out at Corbyn later, saying: “There is no point in having a nuclear weapon unless you are willing in principle to deploy it”.

When Mrs May announced the snap election in mid-April, analysts suggested that she was seeking a mandate to lead the country personally through its exit from the European Union (EU).

If an election results in a hung Parliament, the incumbent Prime Minister will remain in office until it is decided who will be responsible for forming a new government.

For one, it looks like her watered-down English national populism doesn’t work – or at least can’t compete with the tougher, nastier, harder-core version of populism on the British left.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s once formidable lead has been eroded to a slender advantage, an opinion poll indicated on Friday as her campaign was dealt a blow when one of her candidates was charged with electoral fraud. If this were carried through to the election, the Conservatives would win a substantial majority.

At the same time, Mr Corbyn has been able to portray himself as an anti-establishment underdog, proffering populist spending increases, and he has largely avoided major mistakes.

But a bullish Mrs May told the audience she had the “balls” to call an election because she wanted a strong hand to negotiate Brexit and claimed a minority government led by Mr Corbyn would be propped up by the SNP.

Even in the BBC Question Time: Leaders speak programme, although they were given separate time slots, Theresa May faced awkward questions that called out on her manifesto lacking detailed information on policy issues, particularly on social care.

She focused on Brexit and attacks on Labour over the question of leadership.

“I think we have discussed this at some length”, he complained. “This is much more about what sort of Britain do you want to live in, rather than Brexit“.

Earlier, Mrs. May’s performance in a TV interview with Mr Corbyn didn’t auger well.