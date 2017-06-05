Win over Pakistan emphatic start for title defence, says Yuvraj

India have thrashed rivals Pakistan by 124 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis method to go top of Group B in the Champions Trophy.

Kohli’s master-class from 68 balls helped India post 319 for three in their 48 overs in a match interrupted by rain, after their innings had desperately needed a spark.

Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh celebrates scoring half century as India Capain Virat Kohli looks on. The platform of 136 runs in 24.3 overs between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan was strong enough to survive a mid-innings slowdown, especially when Yuvraj and Kohli punished the generous Pakistan by taking 89 runs in the last six overs.

India smashed 72 off their final four overs as Pakistan’s attack wilted.

Kohli and Yuvraj piled on 93 at nearly 10 an over as all trace of Pakistani discipline evaporated and Amir, followed by Wahab, pulled up lame.

The South African, in common with players from both sides, had tried to downplay the fixture as no more important than any other game.

However, it seemed that Pakistan were making their way back to the game when veteran batsman Shoaib Malik came to the field and struck two boundaries and one six in quick intervals. “If things went our way and we hung onto those two catches and then knocked out another guy early on, or got Dhoni early on, it would have given us a real opportunity of knocking them over for 270 or chasing 270 possibly”.

Besides Umesh, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja had two wickets apeice, while Bhuvneshwar provided the first breakthrough. He will forever rue his decision to use Wasim in the last over as the bowler went for 23 runs and it was then only the match slipped away from Pakistan’s grasp. The tactic was perplexing for me since the match wasn’t being played in the UAE!

But eyeing what would have been his 11th ODI hundred, Rohit was run out when he just failed to beat Babar Azam’s throw to wicket-keeper Sarfraz after Kohli’s call for a tight single.

Yuvraj Singh’s ebullient 53 proved better entertainment, though he was dropped by Hasan Ali on eight and Kohli WAS reprieved on 47 as Pakistan botched the basics.

Pakistan suffered a double blow when their other left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz, who had stepped up to complete Amir’s overs, too had to leave the field in the 46th over due to an ankle injury.

Afridi said Pakistan had allowed Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to settle down and once that happened, it was hard to stop the duo. I was lucky I was dropped, but I capitalised and I was hitting it well.

Meanwhile an admiring Kohli, one of the world’s leading batsmen, said of Yuvraj: “I felt like a club batter next to him”.

Apart from the top order, all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s cameo (20 runs in six balls) was also useful.