With Trump announcement, America becomes a climate change pariah

Despite Washington’s withdrawal from the agreement, Hua said: “We also stand ready to cooperate with the global community members including the USA to push forward green, low-carbon development globally”.

Exxon Mobil’s Darren Woods said a framework was needed. “So we still have time, if we all work in a constructive manner, we still may be able to reach an agreement”, Putin said at the SPIEF’s plenary session.

In spite of the fact that Trump plans to withdraw from the Paris agreement, dozens of mayors and governors around the US are still committed to taking action to prevent the worst effects of climate change that will harm their cities.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would not judge Mr Trump for quitting the pact, but said he thought Washington could have stayed in the agreement. And they don’t, Brainard said, align themselves with countries like Syria and Nicaragua – the only other countries outside the Paris accord.

Pence called Trump’s decision “refreshing”.

However, his decision to pull the US from the voluntary agreement isolates the country from most of the rest of the world.

“Disappointed with today’s decision on the Paris Agreement”.

“California has had a remarkable history already of leading the way on climate change, especially on climate change regulation, and it has the most ambitious economy-wide climate target in the United States”, said Cara Horowitz, co-executive director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at UCLA. There, shareholders ignored the company’s recommendation and voted to require it to report on how climate change will affect its business, a first step in acknowledging the seriousness of climate change. Each party should steadily make progress in their negotiations without being swayed by Trump’s moves.

German industry associations also criticised Mr Trump’s decision, warning that it would harm the global economy and lead to market distortions.

At home, the U.S. Conference of Mayors strongly opposed the decision and said the nation’s mayors will continue efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions blamed for global warming.

Trump has also declared that the US will discontinue financial contributions to the U.N. Green Climate Fund, drawing protests from developing countries.

But activist Samir Lemes of the Eko Forum group in the industrial town of Zenica voiced hope the “unfortunate decision” would energize environmental protection efforts.

The World Meteorological Organization said the USA withdrawal from the emissions-cutting accord could add 0.3 degrees Celsius to global temperatures by the end of the century in “a worst-case scenario”.

Trump vowed during his campaign to pull the United States out of the Paris deal, arguing the pact would cost the United States trillions of dollars, kill jobs, and stymie economic growth without providing tangible benefits.