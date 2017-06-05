With Trump’s Climate Move Comes A Blast Of Hot Air

Indeed, according to research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, even “if every member nation met all of their commitments though this century, the impact on climate would be negligible”, speaking in numbers it would only reduce temperatures by 2/10ths of one degree Celsius by 2100, hinting that more drastic measures need to be taken.

The government of South Africa issued a statement Friday expressing its “profound regret” over Trump’s decision, noting that the US stands alone in its denial of the crisis, which it has largely worsened with decades of industrial growth and excessive consumption, “and therefore has a moral obligation not only to lead in reducing emissions, but to support poorer economies in contributing to the global effort”.

FRENCH POLYNESIA: President of the Assembly Marcel Tuihani expressed his “stupefaction” at Trump’s decision.

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris“, he said.

Set aside the argument that walking out of the 2015 global deal to mitigate climate change is immoral.

While Trump said the United States would be willing to rejoin the accord if it could obtain more favorable terms, the three European leaders said the agreement cannot be renegotiated, “since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economics”. Although most Americans actually accept climate science and support action to mitigate climate change, Trump won on that platform, and he can’t realistically be expected to suddenly start caring about the planet.

“Americans are not walking away from the Paris Climate Agreement“, Michael Bloomberg said.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Friday the United States will pursue unilateral efforts to curb greenhouse emissions, despite pulling out of the Paris accord.

Under former President Barack Obama, the US had agreed under the accord to reduce polluting emissions by more than a quarter below 2005 levels by 2025.

Trump’s announcement sent the issue of climate change – and May’s attempts to bolster the trans-Atlantic “special relationship” with the U.S. – to the top of the agenda Friday in campaigning for Britain’s June 8 election.

However, the co-authors of the MIT study say they don’t support the USA withdrawal from the Paris Agreement and that the figure was taken out of context.

Anticipating a possible USA pullout, officials from China and the European Union – two of the world’s major polluters – have prepared a declaration reaffirming their commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement, which is widely considered a landmark deal for bringing together nearly all countries under a common goal.

The World Meteorological Organization estimated that USA withdrawal from the emissions-cutting accord could add 0.3 degrees Celsius to global temperatures by the end of the century in a worst-case scenario.

In other words, the administration had already adopted anti-climate mitigation policies prior to the withdrawal from the Paris agreement.

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein called the decision a “setback” for the environment and for USA global leadership in his first-ever tweet. America first? Not this time.

Sean Spicer, EPA chief Scott Pruitt, Kellyanne Conway, and Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn were all asked about Trump’s personal views since the announcement about withdrawing from the Paris climate accord yesterday. During Trump’s speech, the faint sounds of protesters could be heard in the distance banging drums. It’s definitely the biggest mistake an American leader has made since launching the war in Iraq. We find the problems, but we are working on them… Trump promised to stop implementation of the “non-binding” parts of the deal immediately.

Mr Trump is resolute, though, that he will no longer abide by the strictures of the Paris accord, and maintains that pulling out will help the United States economy, saving jobs, stimulating production and ensuring a reliable source of energy.

So was opposition from environmental groups.