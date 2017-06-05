Woman arrested over stabbing death of 13-month-old girl

Emergency services attended the Reservoir home just after 11am on Monday after a family member raised the alarm, police said in a statement.

Terrible news from Resevoir-13 month old baby girl found dead, believed to be stab wounds.

Also in the house at the time were three other children, but they were all unharmed.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested at the house and is now being interviewed by detectives.

The exact circumstances of the incident were yet to be determined, she said.

Enquiries are now being conducted into the circumstances of the baby’s death, however police are not looking for any other person in relation to the matter.

No further details have been released.

A heavy police presence is reportedly outside the home.

Officers have been taking bags of evidence, including a child’s booster seat, out of the property, News Limited reports.